WATERLOO — What was once a coffee shop will stay a coffee shop in downtown Waterloo.

The Savvy Bean, located in the former Lincoln Perk space at 218 E. Fourth St., is set to open in early May.

Owned and run by 20-year-old Savannah Warren, the University of Northern Iowa senior will serve gourmet specialty coffee drinks, smoothies and acai bowls – along with standard coffee drinks.

The gourmet recipes come from Warren running her current business, Sav’s Syrups, where she specializes in hand making “high quality, health conscious flavored syrups without the aftertaste.”

Some of the specialty drinks will include flavors such as salted caramel cinnamon roll and toasted coconut caramel cookie.

Warren said the salted caramel cinnamon roll was one of the first flavors she created not just for her, but as she was consulting for other coffee shops, as well.

The drinks will not be what customers are used to at other coffee shops, Warren said.

“When you look at a drink, aesthetically, it’s going to be just amazing,” she said. “It’s gonna have a lot of toppings like whipped cream, graham crackers, pretty much whatever I can throw on a drink. Just to give the customer a better experience.”

Warren fell in love with the coffee world about four years ago when she started working at Scooter’s Coffee in Waverly. She was able to share her creativity at the business.

“I think that (first) day I really knew what I was going to do for the rest of my life and that was something within this industry.”

About a year later, she left Scooter’s and started Sav’s Syrups to “find a way to be in the coffee industry but not with the requirements of a coffee shop.”

That changed, though, once Lincoln Perk owners Gary and Christi Shoemaker decided to sell their cafe in late 2022.

“When this came up for sale, I was talking to Gary before he announced his closing and I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to do this,’” she said. “I just felt like if someone else didn’t come in after Gary like this, it’s a disservice to the community to leave this building empty.”

The decision to buy Lincoln Perk came after Warren was recruited to a Forbes four-star resort in Montana to consult on its coffee program.

“This is the time, it’s now or never,” she said.

Along with coffee, Warren will also be making chef-curated smoothies from chefs she met while in Montana.

One smoothie option is a banana bread flavor, made with almond milk, spinach, banana, walnut, dates, pea protein and maca powder. She said the smoothies can act as a “full meal replacement without all the added fillers.”

Some sweets and treats will be shipped in from a company in Seattle, which she thinks of as the coffee capital of the world. The coffee shop will have things such as muffin tops and dessert bars.

Acai bowls will also be offered. These consist of a base of smoothie-like acai fruit, topped with things like granola, fresh fruit, seeds and nuts.

Warren expressed excitement about exploring Waterloo, saying that UNI is focused particularly on the Cedar Falls community and that everyone she has already met has been great.

Main Street Waterloo’s Executive Director Jessica Rucker is pleased to see the new business opening downtown.

“It’s inspiring to see a UNI student venture into opening a brick-and-mortar store,” Rucker said. “We wish her all the success for this exciting new chapter.”

“There’s just all kinds of people that, you know, are sad to see Lincoln Perk go but are excited for this next chapter,” Warren said. “People down here are just amazing.”

Warren is hoping to open the first week of May. During the first two weeks, the cafe’s hours will be Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that, it will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

