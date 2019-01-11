WATERLOO — Although the bells have stopped ringing in the Cedar Valley, The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has yet to meet its Christmas goal of $631,000.
With $137,000 to go, The Salvation Army will be auctioning off the special items found in the Red Kettles during the Christmas season.
The Salvation Army will be collecting toward its goal until Jan. 31. Donations can be made in a variety of ways: in person at 89 Franklin St., Waterloo; By mail at P.O. Box 867, Waterloo, IA 50704; or online at www.sawaterloo.org.
Items available for public bid:
- —- 12 1-ounce American Gold Eagle coin (minimum bid: $1,350 per coin).
- A 1-ounce Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coin (minimum bid: $1,350).
- Eight 1-ounce American Silver Buffalo coin (minimum bid: $18 per coin).
- Eight 1-ounce fine silver bars, various designs (minimum bid: $18 per bar).Three 1-ounce fine silver coins, various designs (minimum bid: $18 per coin).
- A 1-ounce American Silver Eagle coin (minimum bid: $18).
All items are available for public bid now through noon Jan. 18. People may bid on multiple items. Bids will be reviewed the afternoon of Jan. 18 and winners notified. Payment must be made in full by cash or cashier’s check by 3 p.m. Jan. 23. If payment is not received by then, those with the second-highest bid(s) will be notified.
Bids must be received in one of the following ways:
- By email (preferred): Send your name, contact number, item, and bid amount to sawaterloocf@gmail.com.
- By phone: (319) 235-9358, ext. 108. Provide your name, contact number, item, and bid amount.
- In Person: Visit The Salvation Army at 89 Franklin St., Monday-Thursday (9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m.) and Friday (9 a.m. to noon). Provide your name, contact number, item and bid amount.
