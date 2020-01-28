The Salvation Army of Waterloo $16,000 away from goal
The Salvation Army of Waterloo $16,000 away from goal

WATERLOO – The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has raised 97 percent of its holiday fundraising goal of $601,000.

Another $16,000 is needed to complete the campaign which accounts for 30 percent of The Salvation Army’s annual budget.

The Salvation Army will continue to collect donations toward Friday's goal deadline. Gifts can be made online at www.sawaterloo.org, by mail at P.O. Box 867, Waterloo, IA 50704, or in person at 89 Franklin St. in Waterloo.

Highlights of the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign included 19 1-oz. American Gold Eagle Coins, 4 1-oz. American Silver Buffalo Coins, a 1-oz. 2017 Copper Inaugural Trump Dollar Coin and a 1936-A Red Seal Two Dollar Bill.

“We are deeply grateful for our community generosity and we know the Cedar Valley will continue to support the work of The Salvation Army as we move forward in 2020,” said Capt. Shannon Thies, commanding officer.

