The Rev. Beth Olson to be installed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington

WATERLOO -- St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bennington, (rural Waterloo) will install Pastor Beth A. Olson as its next pastor at a 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday.

Olson, who most recently served at St. Timothy in Hudson, brings almost 30 years of ministry experience to this new call. A reception will follow the installation.

Serving as preacher and presider for the day will be the Rev. Steve Brackett, assistant to the bishop of the Northeastern Iowa Synod, ELCA.

St John’s, Bennington, a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, is also celebrating 140 years of serving in the Dunkerton area and the Cedar Valley.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0