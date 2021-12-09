 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Rev. Beth Olson to be installed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington

  • Updated
  • 0
Rev. Beth Olson

Olson

WATERLOO -- St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bennington, (rural Waterloo) will install Pastor Beth A. Olson as its next pastor at a 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday.

Olson, who most recently served at St. Timothy in Hudson, brings almost 30 years of ministry experience to this new call. A reception will follow the installation.

Serving as preacher and presider for the day will be the Rev. Steve Brackett, assistant to the bishop of the Northeastern Iowa Synod, ELCA.

St John’s, Bennington, a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, is also celebrating 140 years of serving in the Dunkerton area and the Cedar Valley.

0 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The AP Interview: CDC Director on booster expansion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News