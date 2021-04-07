The rest of the "Clean Fifteen" listed. Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. On Friday, April 2, you listed the dirty dozen but you only got as far as No. 7. Can you print the rest? A. Actually we listed the entire “Dirty Dozen,” it was “The Clean Fifteen” that got cut off. The entire “Clean Fifteen” produce items with the least pesticide residue, according to the Environmental Working Group: 1. Avocados; 2. Sweet corn; 3. Pineapples; 4. Onions; 5. Papaya; 6. Frozen sweet peas; 7. Eggplant; 8. Asparagus; 9. Broccoli; 10. Cabbage; 11. Kiwi; 12. Cauliflower; 13. Mushrooms; 14. Honeydew melon; 15. Cantaloupe.

Q. Is there anywhere in the area that will do taxes at a reduced rate? A. The Retired Volunteer Senior Program, or RSVP, is a program of the Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley. They will continue filing free tax returns this year. The program, technically under the IRS’ Tax Counseling for the Elderly and overseen by the AARP, is open to anyone, regardless of age or income, according to Courier archives.

Sites at Westminster Presbyterian Church and The Salvation Army, both in Waterloo, and First Methodist Church in Cedar Falls opened Feb. 8 for drop-off service. Another site will open at the Waverly Public Library when it reopens to the public.

For more information, call (319) 334-1019 or go to www.vccv.org/taxaide. To file your taxes for free online through the IRS, go to irs.gov.