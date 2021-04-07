The rest of the "Clean Fifteen" listed. Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. On Friday, April 2, you listed the dirty dozen but you only got as far as No. 7. Can you print the rest? A. Actually we listed the entire “Dirty Dozen,” it was “The Clean Fifteen” that got cut off. The entire “Clean Fifteen” produce items with the least pesticide residue, according to the Environmental Working Group: 1. Avocados; 2. Sweet corn; 3. Pineapples; 4. Onions; 5. Papaya; 6. Frozen sweet peas; 7. Eggplant; 8. Asparagus; 9. Broccoli; 10. Cabbage; 11. Kiwi; 12. Cauliflower; 13. Mushrooms; 14. Honeydew melon; 15. Cantaloupe.
Q. Is there anywhere in the area that will do taxes at a reduced rate? A. The Retired Volunteer Senior Program, or RSVP, is a program of the Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley. They will continue filing free tax returns this year. The program, technically under the IRS’ Tax Counseling for the Elderly and overseen by the AARP, is open to anyone, regardless of age or income, according to Courier archives.
Sites at Westminster Presbyterian Church and The Salvation Army, both in Waterloo, and First Methodist Church in Cedar Falls opened Feb. 8 for drop-off service. Another site will open at the Waverly Public Library when it reopens to the public.
For more information, call (319) 334-1019 or go to www.vccv.org/taxaide. To file your taxes for free online through the IRS, go to irs.gov.
Q. What is the exact route between Waterloo and Anamosa for RAGBRAI this year? A. The RAGBRAI website shows a map of suggested routes for those who participate in the bicycle ride across Iowa. A map suggests to travel toward Evansdale from Waterloo, then ride east to Jesup and south to Shady Grove. There, you’ll continue east to Rowley and south through Walker to Center Point. From there, you’ll travel east to Central City and on down to Anamosa.
Q. Did Gov. Reynolds stop the contract with CVS for vaccine distribution? A. According to the company’s website, CVS is still offering vaccines in Iowa.
Q. Why is Walmart distributing vaccines all around Iowa but not actually in Iowa? A. Walmart says as of March 19, the company is administering vaccines in 45 states and jurisdictions in nearly 3,000 locations, including Iowa.
Q. Are the local high schools having prom this year? A. Yes, based on inquiries to several school systems in the area. Waterloo’s public high schools will hold “seniors only” events. Details are being shared with students, parents and staff. Cedar Falls High School’s prom will have reduced capacity and require masks. Prom is also occurring at Waterloo’s Columbus Catholic High School, which has scheduled it for May 8. Waverly-Shell Rock High School reports that prom is planned there, as well. Charles City High School, which recently announced its prom court, is holding the event April 24 in the gymnasium followed by post-prom. Masks and other COVID-19 precautions will be required in that case, too.
Q. How do we contact the people in the story you printed that are raising funds for a service dog? A: To contact Tanya Lawin, call or text (319) 427-4928.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.(tncms-asset)0ba85c6b-37d2-518c-9471-7e20611e8614[2](/tncms-asset)