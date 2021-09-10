'The ramifications of that day remain' for Waverly victim's family

WAVERLY – The Rev. Kris Kincaid sometimes thinks about what his sister would have accomplished had she not been on hijacked Flight 77 that crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
In his imagining of Waverly native Karen Ann Kincaid-Batacan’s future, she and her husband, Peter Batacan, move out of the Washington, D.C., area and come back to Iowa.
They have kids. They raise a family.
“She told me she wanted to leave the big city and come back to the Midwest,” said Kris Kincaid, also a Waverly native.
Instead, all that her family has are memories, her wedding ring that somehow survived the fiery crash and an autopsy report that lists the cause of death as “homicide” and details how little of her physical remains were found.
The irony of the warning on the report’s cover isn’t lost on Kris Kincaid. It cautions the reader that they should have a counselor or loved one present if they plan to read further. Counseling is one of Kincaid’s roles as a pastor at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dubuque.
The pain of the Sept. 11 attacks continues two decades later.
“The darkness, the hurt that we carry … the ramifications of that day remain. The impact is so strong still,” Kris Kincaid said.
For Karen Kincaid-Batacan’s husband, that hurt never left, and Sept. 11 claimed another victim April 13, 2018.
After 17 years of dealing with his loss, Peter Bacatan took his own life.
“He couldn’t live with that anymore. Left a note. He missed her,” Kris Kincaid said.
In the years after the Sept. 11 attack, Batacan moved to Chicago, quit practicing law and became a personal trainer.
The tragedy underscores the importance of finding help, Kris Kincaid said. He said he shares the story of Karen’s life in hopes it will help others.
Karen Kincaid-Batacan grew up in Waverly, graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High in 1979, and earned her undergraduate degree at Central College in Pella and her law degree from Drake University in Des Moines. She clerked for an Iowa Court of Appeals judge and then for a judge with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth District.
She went to Washington, D.C., for a job as a senior legal adviser with the Federal Communications Commission’s Private Radio Bureau.
All along, she brought part of the Midwest with her, said Kris Kincaid.
“Leaving Waverly and going to D.C., what she took with her was those values. Everyone was important to her,” her brother said.
He recalled how Karen once said hello to a man who lived along her walking route to the metro to get to work. He spit at her.
In true form, the next time Karen passed him, she said hello again. Again, he spit at her.
She didn’t give up, and eventually, he softened, and they became friends, Kris Kincaid said.
In 1993 she went into private practice with Wiley Rein and Fielding’s telecommunications section.
She met Peter Batacan, another communications attorney, while at a party in D.C. An Indiana native with a gift for poetry and songwriting, Batacan had an undergraduate degree in English from Notre Dame and a law degree from Fordham University.
They married in July 1996.
On Sept, 11, 2001, Bacatan dropped off his wife at Dulles International Airport, and she boarded American Airlines Flight 77 for a conference in Los Angeles. The flight was one of four airplanes hijacked by al-Qaida operatives that morning. Her plane was steered into the Pentagon, killing all 64 people on board and another 125 on the ground.
Seated in Row 15, Karen Kincaid-Batacan had a phone during the ordeal, but she didn’t make any calls, so little is known of her last moments. Her brother imagines her comforting children and others on the flight.
That day back in Iowa, Kris Kincaid was driving to a meeting in Cedar Rapids when a radio news bulletin broke over the music. He remembers wondering how a plane could hit a World Trade Center tower. Then there was another bulletin, and then another one about the Pentagon strike.
At the time, the brother didn’t know that Karen Kincaid-Batacan had planned to fly, but he knew she worked in Washington, and he wondered what her schedule was for the day.
He phoned his other sister, Karyl, who said she was going to call Karen, and they eventually got the news.
In the days the followed, the family found support from throughout the community.
“People in my congregation were so kind. Brother pastors were checking in and reminding me of the words of Christ,” Kris Kincaid said. “Without our faith in in Christ, I don’t know where we would be.”
He remembers that even the cleaning crew from Karen’s firm had sent flowers, a sign of how much she meant to everyone.
“Life is really fragile. Today is the day to care and love each other and make a positive difference,” Kris Kincaid said.