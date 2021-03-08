'The perfect storm' -- COVID worsens child care crisis

WATERLOO — In March of 2020, Kimberly Kemp ran her round-the-clock, 6-day-a-week child care center at 85% capacity and had 28 people on staff.

A month later, her center closed down as a precaution to try to stop the spread of coronavirus. Right after that, the outbreak hit Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo.

By the end of the whirlwind, she had lost nearly half of her staff and a quarter of her children. A year later, she still isn’t back to where she was.

Every two weeks, she shuts down for the day and uses a fog disinfectant throughout the center. Teachers struggle to keep squirmy kids wearing masks. And Kemp has had to turn away sick kids to keep the virus out, even as she knows their parents have nowhere else to turn for care.

“It was just a catastrophe — increased costs, increased everything — and less of what our kids really need, which is that simplicity of playing while they learn,” said Kemp, CEO of SAFE Care Learning Center in Waterloo.

Cedar Valley parents already knew child care options were slim: Between 2011 and 2016, 42% of child care providers left the field completely, according to the Iowa Women’s Foundation, which has highlighted child care access as a top barrier to women’s economic self-sufficiency.