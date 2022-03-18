The Other Place planning to open new Cedar Falls location at 209 Main Street

CEDAR FALLS – The Other Place, also known as The OP, plans to open a second location in Cedar Falls on Main Street after having shut down its iconic original College Hill location at the end of 2021.

The 3,860 square foot building at 209 Main St. is “under construction,” said Darren Corson, a partner in the ownership group, in confirming the plans.

He declined further comment Thursday.

When The OP brings its sports bar, grill and pizzeria to downtown, it will once again have two locations in Cedar Falls, the other one being at 4214 University Ave.

According to online records, JTS Iowa Properties LLC, an enterprise associated with OP owners Troy and Joel Stedman, closed on its $660,000 acquisition — between Berk’s Pub and Pepper Boutique — on Dec. 13.

The seller was Strickler Properties LC, whose main contact, David Strickler, is the president of L&N Transportation Services, a business previously occupying the downtown building.

The OP closed its 2214 College St. location on Dec. 1 after more than 50 years in business to the dismay of the community, specifically generations of University of Northern Iowa students and stakeholders wanting to see College Hill thrive.

Corson told The Courier at the time its operation on College Hill was no longer a “sustainable” business, and “couldn’t get enough people to work during the daytime” amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing trend of eateries and bars moving away from there.

Over the years, The OP has become a familiar name, offering legendary pizza in about a dozen towns throughout Iowa and Kansas.

About half of them exist in the Cedar Valley, with locations also in Waterloo, Evansdale and Waverly.

