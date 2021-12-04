The Other Place on College Hill closes permanently

CEDAR FALLS -- After more than a half century in business, a staple restaurant on College Hill closed its doors Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing trend of eateries and bars moving away from there.

The Other Place, known to locals as “The OP,” has closed the first bar it founded in 1970 at 2214 College St. in Cedar Falls. Over the years, the establishment has grown to become a sports bar and restaurant with legendary pizza in nearly a dozen places throughout Iowa and Kansas.

“At the end of the day, it’s sad, and we’re reeling from it, but it’s a decision that had to be made,” said Darren Corson, a partner in the group that owns The OP. “Our business wasn’t sustainable anymore.”

Asked about the possibility of staffing shortages and declining revenue leading to its demise, during a quick telephone interview on a busy Friday afternoon from the 4214 University Ave. location, Corson said “everybody in the world” is facing similar circumstances because of the pandemic, but acknowledged that The OP on College Hill “couldn’t get enough people to work during the daytime.”

Corson also contended there's been a change in the landscape on the Hill: lots of bars and restaurants have left the scene. He gave examples such as Tony’s Pizza, Beck's Sports Grill, and The Stein.

Back 50 years ago, it was primarily a college bar that served and delivered pizza, according to its website, and is described as being a “memorable part of the college experience by generations of UNI students across the country.”

It grew to offer homemade pizza, oven baked subs, sandwiches, pastas, and salads.

“It has been a great pleasure to be a part of the College Hill district for 50 years! Unfortunately though, all great things come to an end,” The OP wrote in a post on Facebook on Wednesday. “Effective today, we will be closing our location on College Hill. It has been a great ride up on 'The Hill,' but the last couple years with COVID and all that it brings, has been too much for us to continue. We thank you for all the years of patronage, and hope to see you at one of our 'Other' locations throughout the Cedar Valley!!!!”

It was “heartwarming," Corson said, to see a few hundred comments on the Facebook post. Some included memories as a former worker or patron, others reflections on how sad it is for University of Northern Iowa students who spent countless hours hanging out there over the decades.

One Facebook user asked if owners will auction off some of the memorabilia from the restaurant. Another urged them to not sell to another vape shop like others have done on The Hill.

Corson said his favorite memory from The OP on College Hill, where he began as a dishwasher more than three decades ago, is “the great people he met over the years.”

No plans are currently in place for what may take over the spot at 2214 College St., he said, and when asked about selling off memorabilia, he downplayed the possibility, noting there is not a lot to give away.

He said 10 to 15 employees who worked there have been given opportunities to work at the ownership group's other establishments.

Remaining OP locations will stay open, Corson said, including the University Avenue location and those in Waterloo, Evansdale, Waverly, Clear Lake, Ankeny, and Clive.

The College Hill location underwent a major remodel a few years ago, but kept its legendary pizza ovens intact, which was viewed as a big deal at the time.

“It’s the end of a 51-year-old run, but we’re hopeful that with one door closing, another one will open,” Corson said.

