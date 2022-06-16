The Other Place gets ready to open new Cedar Falls Main Street location

CEDAR FALLS — The Other Place hopes to begin serving pizza and beer out of its new Main Street location before the Sturgis Falls Celebration kicks off June 24, management confirmed Wednesday.

After closing the original College Hill establishment this winter, The OP took over the approximately 4,000 square foot downtown space it bought from L&N Transportation Services for $660,000 on Dec. 13.

“There’s still a little bit to do,” said General Manager Amy Miller, a Cedar Falls resident and native.

As construction inside wraps up, she said opening on schedule will be dependent on the health inspection and getting the final OK from the city.

“But I don’t see any issue with getting either of those,” she said.

Miller said a “good sign” will be when the front glass windows are fully installed.

Troy Stedman, one of the owners of the sports-themed pizzeria, noted the decision to close its iconic first location on College Hill on Dec. 1 was made “long before” the group became aware of the space at 209 Main St.

Darren Corson, another one of the business partners, cited hiring struggles and the business no longer being sustainable as reasons for shuttering its doors at the time.

The 2214 College St. location had been open since 1970 and was a memorable part of attending the University of Northern Iowa for many students there.

But now a new era is on the brink of beginning in Cedar Falls, next to Berk’s Main Street Pub and a door down from where Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records recently opened shop.

“I’m excited and was very pleased to see the number of employee applications we received,” Miller said. “We have some quality people and I look forward to working with them.”

She anticipates about 35 people working there.

Miller, who also is a new managing partner, said the Main Street restaurant will be capable of seating 120 people, but occupancy will be larger because that number does not include standing room.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into the business,” Miller said. “I’ve had about every title you can have at a restaurant, and can’t wait to serve the Cedar Valley.”

She’d been working in the insurance industry the last 10 years. Before that, she had been an assistant manager at Pepper’s Grill and Sports Pub, controlled also by The OP ownership group.

Miller approached a couple of the owners in May to ask about how things were going with the new restaurant. That’s when she heard about the opportunity to lead it, which “was too good to pass up on.”

The new establishment will be “completely different” from the old College Hill spot, with a much larger bar, more televisions and “everything brand new and spiffy.”

There will be one distinctive similarity – the original College Hill OP sign from 1970 that survived the fire of 1988 and had been there through the decades – will be placed somewhere in the interior.

Much of the menu will be the same – “but with a fresh, updated approach,” she said – and there will be no fried food, like chicken fingers. The pizza is the restaurant’s “bread and butter” and will be cooked inside brand-new ovens, not the original ones from College Hill.

“Personally, I’m looking forward to not going home smelling like a fryer,” quipped Miller.

She said people will be “pretty excited to know that” the OP plans to serve its iconic Swiss potato soup every day.

Inside will be booths, communal and high-top tables, handicap seating, and what she called a “unique characteristic” about the structure that OP staff will reveal at a later date. Additionally, there will be live music during Happy Hour on Fridays starting at 4 p.m.

At this time, the establishment’s hours are “not set in stone,” Miller noted. Tentative hours will be from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. every day. The kitchen will close between 9 and 11 p.m., depending on demand.

However, lunch won’t be served until the second week of it opening, so “before they get off and running” the plan is to phase-in the new restaurant and bar, instead opening at 4 p.m. during the first week and not initially serving lunch.

OP is always hiring, she added. To learn more, go online to theotherplace.com.

Once The OP opens on Main Street, it will be the second location in Cedar Falls and eighth in Iowa. Its three other restaurants are in Kansas.

