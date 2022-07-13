The Moving Wall Vietnam veterans memorial coming to Sumner this weekend

SUMNER — A traveling Vietnam veterans memorial is making its way to Sumner this week while the town celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The Moving Wall, a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be in Sumner City Park Thursday through Monday. Spokesperson and veteran Terry Avery said he is expecting 10,000 to 12,000 people to visit the wall in the five day span.

Avery noted the memorial will be open 24 hours per day with someone manning the post. It will have installed lights allowing visitors to read the more than 58,000 names. Police and military will be present, as well, to protect the memorial.

He also said there will be two buildings and one tent filled with exhibits and memorabilia.

The memorial’s time in Sumner lines up with its sesquicentennial anniversary. There will be some events for the city and some for the memorial, and a few that coincide.

The Moving Wall memorial and exhibit buildings open at 2 p.m. on Thursday and close on Monday at 11:30 a.m. The first 1,000 visitors will receive a free U.S. flag lapel pin and the opening ceremony will begin with the National Anthem.

Various military ceremonies continue on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the Sumner Days parade, will begin at 10 a.m. The first part will be led by more than 200 Sumner Vietnam veterans followed by any veterans invited from 32 American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War posts in Bremer and Fayette counties along with surrounding areas.

Veterans are asked to gather in the parking lot of St. John’s Lutheran Church, 109 Washington St., before 9:30 a.m.

The second half of the parade will be the traditional Sumner Days parade with it being longer than usual overall. Avery expects it to last one and a half to two hours. It will follow the traditional route from Howard Street to Walnut Street along First Street.

After the parade, a ceremony will take place where Sumner Vietnam veterans will receive honor coins for their service. Family members can accept the coin for deceased veterans. Sen. Joni Ernst will also address the crowd.

The ceremony will be followed by a barbeque lunch put on by Lynch BBQ. Veterans can eat free and family members are asked to provide a $5 donation. Sen. Ernst will also be visiting with families during this time.

Saturday features more presentations and a concert by the Iowa Veterans Military Band from Des Moines. The night ends with a 10 p.m. fireworks show at Cub Park.

On Sunday, there will be a community church service at 11 a.m. and a presentation of the Quilts of Valor to select veterans at 4 p.m. On Monday, there will be coffee and donuts free for all veterans at 7:30 a.m. and the closing ceremonies will begin at 11:30 a.m., which includes a 21-gun salute and “Taps.” The Moving Wall will be taken down at noon.

Every night at 8:30 p.m., names of the 869 Iowans killed or missing in the Vietnam War will be read, followed by “Taps” at 10 p.m. Sumner had three men killed in action: Allen Avery, Richard Meighan and Myron Poock.

Shuttle service will be provided Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the memorial will include handicap parking.