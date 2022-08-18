'The Last Romance' staged reading is Saturday and Sunday at Cedar Falls Community Theatre

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Community Theatre production, "The Last Romance," will be presented as a staged reading at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Performances take place at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St.

In playwright Joe DiPietro's comedy, a widower gets an unexpected second chance at love when he begins to woo a reticent woman. He also must contend with his lonely sister as he embarks on the trip of a lifetime and regains happiness that seemed all but lost.

John C. Luzaich is directing, with Thomas P. White as lighting and sound designer and Vy Van as sound engineer.

Featured cast members include: John Mardis as Ralph, the widower; Liane Nichols as the love interest; Joy Thorson as Rose, Ralph's sister; and Mark Fakler, who plays a young man.

Box office hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before each show. Tickets are $10; seating is general admission. For more information, call 319-277-5283.