'The Last Romance' staged reading is Saturday and Sunday at Cedar Falls Community Theatre

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Community Theatre production, "The Last Romance," will be presented as a staged reading at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Performances take place at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St.
In playwright Joe DiPietro's comedy, a widower gets an unexpected second chance at love when he begins to woo a reticent woman. He also must contend with his lonely sister as he embarks on the trip of a lifetime and regains happiness that seemed all but lost.
John C. Luzaich is directing, with Thomas P. White as lighting and sound designer and Vy Van as sound engineer.
Featured cast members include: John Mardis as Ralph, the widower; Liane Nichols as the love interest; Joy Thorson as Rose, Ralph's sister; and Mark Fakler, who plays a young man.
Box office hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before each show. Tickets are $10; seating is general admission. For more information, call 319-277-5283.
Photos: Annual Meskwaki Powwow
Powwow 1
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Friendship Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 2
Veterans are honored during the grand entry of the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 3
Meskwaki Nation hand drummers perform during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 4
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 5
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 6
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 7
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 8
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 9
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Friendship Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 10
Visitors watch as Meskwaki tribe members perform the Friendship Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 11
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Swan Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 12
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Friendship Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 13
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 14
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 15
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 16
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
PowWow 17
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 18
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 19
Meskwaki tribe members dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 20
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Friendship Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 21
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Swan Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Powwow 22
Meskwaki tribe members perform the Swan Dance during the annual Meskwaki Powwow at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds near Tama on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.