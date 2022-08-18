 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'The Last Romance' staged reading is Saturday and Sunday at Cedar Falls Community Theatre

  • 0
the last romance photo .jpg

Director John Mardis, from left, with the cast from CFCT's 'The Last Romance," John Mardis, Mark Fakler, Liane Nichols and Joy Thorson.

 CFCT PHOTO / BROCK SWARBRICK

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Community Theatre production, "The Last Romance," will be presented as a staged reading at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Performances take place at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St.

In playwright Joe DiPietro's comedy, a widower gets an unexpected second chance at love when he begins to woo a reticent woman. He also must contend with his lonely sister as he embarks on the trip of a lifetime and regains happiness that seemed all but lost.

John C. Luzaich is directing, with Thomas P. White as lighting and sound designer and Vy Van as  sound engineer.

Featured cast members include: John Mardis as Ralph, the widower; Liane Nichols as the love interest; Joy Thorson as Rose, Ralph's sister; and Mark Fakler, who plays a young man. 

Box office hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before each show. Tickets are $10; seating is general admission. For more information, call 319-277-5283.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

DOJ subpoenas all documents the January 6th investigative panel requested from the National Archives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News