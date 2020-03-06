The Larrabee Center holding fundraiser
WAVERLY -- On April 6, The Larrabee Center will be awarding more than $2,500 in cash and  prizes to 16 winners at the end of its WIN-WIN Raffle Fundraiser.

Two ticket holders will win $500 cash prizes this year. In addition, to a third cash prize of $250, prizes include a $100 gas card, Air Pods, certificates to local restaurants & boutiques, theater passes, and golf and auto packages. raffle tickets are $10.

The Win-Win Raffle is one of The Larrabee Center’s biggest fundraising events of the year. All of the proceeds support the center's mission of serving people with disabilities and the elderly and provide essential support services.

To purchase tickets through April 3, go to the Larrabee center at 117 11th St. NW, Waverly, or call (319) 352-2234.

