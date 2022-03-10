The iceman cometh: 'Fire & Ice' exhibit celebrates Cedar Falls icehouse history

CEDAR FALLS – Built in 1921, the distinctive round Ice House on the banks of the Cedar River at 121 Center St., once supplied a small, growing city with ice for food preservation. It could hold up to 16 million pounds of ice harvested from the river right outside its doors.

This year the Ice House celebrates 100 years. It is now a museum – the only museum in the U.S. to tell the story of ice harvesting housed in an actual icehouse.

But it wasn’t the only icehouse in Cedar Falls, said Julie Huffman-klinkowitz, collections manager at Cedar Falls Historical Society. She spent months researching the subject for “Fire & Ice: Cedar Falls Ice Houses,” this year’s exhibit now open at the Victorian House Museum, 308 W. Third St.

On March 31, participants will toast the building’s history beginning at 5:30 with the “It’s 5:30 O’Clock Somewhere: A Cocktails Talk.” Mixologist and owner of The Ragged Edge Art Bar & Gallery Kendra Wohlert will discuss the history of some classic cocktails. Non-alcoholic versions will be sampled and snacks server. Preregistration is required at (319) 266-5149 or www.cfhistory.org; limited to people age 21 or older.

Obtaining food wasn’t the biggest problem for early settlers who hunted and gardened, Huffman-klinkowitz said. “Keeping the food fresh and preserving it for future use was the real problem. In the early days, people used root cellars to store food to eat in the winter months.”

Visitors can learn about various techniques used to preserve and maintain food supplies during the area’s pioneer days. Chilling or freezing food is one of the oldest methods for food preservation. Ice was harvested from rivers and lakes in winter and dragged or transported on a wagon by a horse team to icehouses owners built on their property.

Artifacts displayed include a crock by John Raab, a well-known Cedar Falls potter, an unusual Millville Atmospheric Fruit jar with clamp and thumbscrew closure patented in 1861, and a hand-blown 1868-1870 Mason fruit jar with a zinc lid and porcelain lining.

In 1868, the Waterloo Courier published Scientific American’s instructions for building an inexpensive family icehouse. Originally, commercial icehouses were built along the river and enlarged between 1858 and 1921. A collection of early insurance abstracts in the exhibit pinpoint locations at the height of their use.

Artifacts illustrate the dangerous work done by icemen using saws to cut out blocks from a frozen river, including chain ice tongs, saws, a grapple or drag to draw ice cakes up or down inclines using horse or steam power, ice pick, ice augers and horseshoes with calks, cleat-like protuberances to give horses better traction on ice and snow.

“Fire & Ice” also details notable businessmen in Cedar Falls’ ice business, including John M. Overman, who built the first icehouse in Cedar Falls. “We’re not really sure of its exact location, but it was near where the present Ice House Museum is located,” said Huffman-klinkowitz.

By 1892, three icehouses operated on Franklin Street’s east side. In 1917, Hugh Smith owned the company, and on Oct. 22, 1921, fire consumed the buildings in an intense blaze. Ashes hadn’t cooled before Smith began rebuilding. Working with a Chicago engineer, he built a reinforced hollow clay tile building measuring 30 feet tall and 100 feet in diameter. By January 1922, the new icehouse was filled with ice.

“That’s now the Ice House Museum. It’s amazing, but the double-pitched roof on top was raised by building scaffolding on top of the ice,” Huffman-klinkowitz said.

By the 1930s, the iceman no longer came to fill home ice boxes, replaced by refrigerators running on electricity. Manufactured ice began to replace natural ice for commercial sale.

Eventually Smith’s icehouse was donated to the city of Cedar Falls. It was flooded as an ice-skating rink and used for livestock auctions. “Then it was used for boat storage for more than 30 years. The city condemned it in 1975 and planned to demolish it because the roof wasn’t safe.”

Nancy Redfern, as president of the Cedar Falls Historical Society board of directors from 1976-1980, wrote the nomination that earned the icehouse National Register of Historic Places status Huffman-klinkowitz said. “It wouldn’t have been saved without her efforts. She organized a campaign to save the structure and turn it into a museum.”

Exhibition hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free; donations are accepted. The Ice House Museum is closed for the season, reopening May 7 through mid-October.

