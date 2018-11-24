WATERLOO -- A celebratory winter spirit has descended on the Cedar Valley.
That spirit was brought by Santa Claus and his reindeer visiting Cedar Falls Friday night encased in a snow globe. Santa and Mrs. Claus then arrived Saturday in downtown Waterloo to help celebrate Small Business Saturday.
"Tonight is Santa's big arrival," Carol Lily, executive director of Cedar Falls Community Main Street, said Friday night. "Tonight is the night that the magic happens and Santa gets here and we get to kick off the season."
Santa was certainly busy the weekend after Thanksgiving visiting children all around the area and tending to his workshops.
In preparation for the Claus' arrival Cedar Falls kicked off Holiday Hoopla, and Main Street was packed with families, as well as Christmas characters like the Grinch and Buddy The Elf.
Beach balls bounced through the crowd, and Main Street business kept their doors open late.
Crowds lined the street in damp weather, then followed Santa to the Main Street bridge for a fireworks show.
This is the 10th anniversary of Cedar Falls' Holiday Hoopla. There was some rain, but spirits remained high.
Christmas music filled downtown as the crowd gathered.
The event is something for the children of Cedar Falls to remember when they grow up, Lily said.
"Plus it's another way to remind people there are a lot of great things happening in our community downtown," she said.
On Saturday, downtown Waterloo was bustling with shoppers and families attending Winter Wonder'Loo at the Black's Building where Santa greeted children.
"Basically Christmas fun is happening today," said Cindy Wells, Winter Wonder'Loo committee co-chair.
Craft tables were set up for children to use for free. Kids also could shop for gently used items for their families and have them gift wrapped by volunteers.
Across the street at Newton's Park the festivities continued with a tree lighting at 6 p.m. along with Christmas music.
"We've had (the Wonder'Loo) for over 25 years, but it's morphed from different things," Wells said.
Several families have a tradition of attending both Holiday Hoopla and Winter Wonder'Loo.
Josh Verhagen was standing in line Friday night in Cedar Falls with his nephew, Anakin Seiger, 5, and his son, Mason Verhagen, 3, to ask Santa for Hot Wheels, crayons and Frank the Combine.
"We started coming down here about two or three years ago," Verhagen said.
The events served as a lead-in for Small Business Saturday, which spotlights many downtown businesses in Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
"Its the first day for Shop Small Saturday," Wells said. "That's going to be going on every weekend until Christmas."
Many small businesses saw steady crowds Saturday.
Miss Wonderful Vintage in Cedar Falls was packed with holiday shoppers.
"It has been phenomenal. I think it's been our best Small Business Saturday yet," said Ann Eastman, owner of Miss Wonderful. "We're so appreciative of everyone that's out shopping locally."
In Cedar Falls, the downtown district offered swag bags to early customers Saturday.
Many newer businesses have benefited from the crowds, including Boujee Berries in Waterloo and Time Traveler, an antique store, in Cedar Falls.
Cindy Blow, owner of Time Travelers, opened in June and saw more than 100 customers in the early hours of Saturday.
Akisha Hill, owner of Boujee Berries, said sales were good Saturday. "It's very helpful for the businesses because it draws in the customers down to this area," she said.
She was almost out of strawberries by 2:30 p.m.
At least 80 volunteers helped make these events happen. In Cedar Falls at least 15 worked all year for the holiday festivals.
"This is all put on by volunteers. They work year-round to make this happen," Lily said. "We want to thank them and our sponsors for making this happen."
Lilly's favorite part of the celebration is when Santa comes down Main Street.
"When we do the Magical March down Main Street and all the children see Santa for the first time there's so much excitement in their faces," Lily said. "The look on their faces, that makes all of the years worth of work worth it."
