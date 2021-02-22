'The frustrating thing is there's not a magic bullet:' Doctors say 'long COVID' patients aren't faking it

“We are recognizing right now there is a pattern,” Villacreses said, noting patients tend to complain about headaches in one spot on their head, for example.

Ramesh said although other viruses, like influenza, can also lead to neurological issues like confusion, agitation and even strokes, they seem to be more likely with COVID.

“These things are quite common in COVID patients — more so than any infection I’ve seen,” he said. It’s not certain if it has to do with blood vessels, clotting in the legs and lungs or even the brain’s own response. “It is quite frustrating. I don’t have answers to most of these.”

But there aren’t always patterns. Ramesh has seen patients with long COVID who had to be hospitalized, while some stayed home and napped it off.

“There’s no reason why some people get it and some don’t,” Ramesh said.

And various studies Ramesh has looked at haven’t been able to put a number on how many people will get long COVID, with some studies saying 10% and others up to 60%. He believes it would be the lower number when more studies are done.

