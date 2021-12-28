'The Forever Dog': Cedar Falls native's book reveals new science to delay aging, promote health for canine companions

CEDAR FALLS – There isn’t a dog lover in the world who doesn’t want their canine companion to live a longer, healthier life. In their New York Times best-selling book, “The Forever Dog,” Cedar Falls native Dr. Karen Becker and co-author Rodney Habib share the latest scientific data and offer practical information to promote longevity and good health, so every dog parent can play and snuggle with their fur-babies for as long as possible.

But like their human owners, more dogs are being treated for and prematurely dying from chronic disease, cancer, diabetes and heart, autoimmune and degenerative diseases, according to the new ground-breaking book.

“For whatever reason, we don’t always care for own bodies, but we will do anything for our dogs and cats,” Becker said.

“What I realized is, many people are desperate to prevent their animals from getting sick. The best information is not out there. I’ve had clients tell me, ‘I didn’t know enough and I lost my dog.’ They live with regrets and open wounds their whole life. This book gives people all the tools they need to make excellent decisions,” she explained.

At its heart, “The Forever Dog” provides owners an in-depth, practical and prescriptive “path-breaking” plan focusing on food, nutrition, exercise, stress and more, including a dog’s instinctive need and joy in frequent “sniffaris.” It noses into the science of dog genetics and health and offers ways to delay aging and provide a long, happy and healthy life for dogs.

“We’re not aiming to teach you how to have a dog that literally lives forever. And we’re not going to solve every dog’s health problems in this book either – there are too many variables and potential permutations of different health conditions across all types of dogs to spot-treat every possibility,” the authors write.

“The purpose of this book is to offer a science-backed framework for optimal dog parenting and caring that you can tailor to your unique circumstances.”

At the same time, a healthier dog can lead to a healthier owner – “wellness can travel up the leash, too,” Becker said. “They improve our lives in so many ways.”

Pre-pandemic, Becker and Habib, filmmaker and founder of the world’s largest pet health page Planet Paws on Facebook, traveled around globe to interview top geneticists, microbiologists, immunologists, oncologists, infectious disease doctors, nutritionists and longevity experts, as well as owners of dogs who lived into their 20s and even 30s.

“We spent three years traveling and talking to owners of these exceptionally long-lived dogs. That was amazing. There was a 30-year-old dog in Australia! I’m obsessed with longevity science, and every researcher and expert I reached out to, not a single person turned me down. We sat down with the most brilliant minds,” Becker said.

An expert in small animal proactive and integrative wellness, Becker is one of the top veterinarians in the U.S. and is recognized worldwide. She is the most-followed vet on social media with more than 2.5 million followers around the world, and in 2020 received a creator award from YouTube for having more than 100,000 subscribers.

A graduate of the now-defunct Northern University High School in Cedar Falls, Becker received her degree in veterinary medicine from the Iowa State University School of Veterinary Medicine in Ames. She completed exotic animal internships in California and at the Berlin Zoo in Germany, and is certified in animal acupuncture, homeopathy and rehabilitation.

She opened the first proactive animal hospital in the Chicago area in 1999, and within two years had 15,000 clients. In 2001, she opened an exotic animal hospital and in 2011, a rehabilitation and pain management clinic.

In 2013, Becker moved to Arizona where she continues to practice veterinarian medicine and educate the public about natural health for pets through interviews, lectures, podcasts and presentations. She is author of a cookbook, “Dr. Becker’s Real Food for Healthy Dogs & Cats” and co-produced the critically acclaimed “The Dog Cancer Series,” working with Habib. She also is co-founder of the Companion Animal Nutrition and Wellness Institute.

“I was put on this earth to work with animals,” Becker said simply. That much was evident as a child, when she beseeched her mom to help save worms that had washed up on the sidewalk after a rain.

At 13, she volunteered and later became kennel staff at Cedar Bend Humane Society where then-director Tom Colvin became a mentor, along with Linda Nebbe, Black Hawk County wildlife rehabilitator, and local veterinarian Dr. Lori Cherney. Becker received her state wildlife rehab license at 14 and her federal license at 16 under Nebbe’s tutelage. Cherney provided support and encouragement to Becker in math and chemistry to ensure she would be accepted into vet school.

Becker credits her passion for wellness and health to her parents, Jim and Jeannine Becker, now retired in Arizona. Both teachers, the Beckers are avid gardeners and cooks and are interested in natural foods and healthy eating. Her mom is creator of the popular Dr. Becker’s Bites pet treats.

“The Forever Dog” is the first dog health book to make the New York Times best-seller list. Habib’s rescue dog Shubie is on the cover wearing a red cape, which has inspired fans to put capes on their dogs and send photos to the authors.

“When it hit No. 1, I sat down and cried. We’ve had over 50,000 people send us photos. That shows their promise to their dogs, that they want to become knowledgeable advocates for their dogs,” Becker said. “When dog owners embrace wellness to this extent, ultimately it translates into happier, healthier dogs.”

