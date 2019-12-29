Throughout the years we have listed the top 10 stories of the year on the last weekend of December. It was a fun project and let readers in on the decision-making process.
This year we are again selecting our top stories of the year, but in a different fashion. We asked our staffers to write about five stories they covered in 2019 that had an impact on them and the community.
As you read their choices inside today’s Courier, you will see what events this year had biggest impact on our community through the eyes of our writers. In most cases, they give you insight into the stories they had a direct hand in and the lasting impact it had on them.
What I loved most about this assignment was the personal touch the reporters provide. It takes you on a little walk into the making of a story.
Thank you for another year of being a Courier reader. This is our community and our stories to tell. For more pictures from their most memorable stories, go to www.wcfcourier.com
READ OUR FAVORITE STORIES OF 2019, PAGE B1
Our memorable stories of 2019
