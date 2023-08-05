CEDAR FALLS – The Falls Aquatic Center will be closing for the season on Aug. 20.

There will be reduced hours from Monday, Aug. 14 to Friday, Aug. 18 due to limited staffing. During this time, the facility will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Lazy River will be designated for water walking from 11 a.m. to noon. There will be no evening water walking or lap swim during this week.

Normal operating hours will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The annual Doggy Dip will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. All licensed dogs must be accompanied by at least one adult owner and up to two additional humans. The cost is $5 per dog. Additional owners and guests are $4 each. Season swim passes will not be honored.

All those entering the pool area should be prepared to get wet.

PHOTOS: Doggie Dip at The Falls 2022 081522jr-doggie-dip-1 081522jr-doggie-dip-3 081522jr-doggie-dip-4 Dog days of summer 081522jr-doggie-dip-6 081522jr-doggie-dip-7 081522jr-doggie-dip-8 081522jr-doggie-dip-9 081522jr-doggie-dip-10 081522jr-doggie-dip-11 081522jr-doggie-dip-12 081522jr-doggie-dip-14 081522jr-doggie-dip-15 081522jr-doggie-dip-16 081522jr-doggie-dip-17 081522jr-doggie-dip-18 081522jr-doggie-dip-19 081522jr-doggie-dip-20 081522jr-doggie-dip-21 081522jr-doggie-dip-22 081522jr-doggie-dip-23 081522jr-doggie-dip-2