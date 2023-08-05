CEDAR FALLS – The Falls Aquatic Center will be closing for the season on Aug. 20.
There will be reduced hours from Monday, Aug. 14 to Friday, Aug. 18 due to limited staffing. During this time, the facility will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Lazy River will be designated for water walking from 11 a.m. to noon. There will be no evening water walking or lap swim during this week.
Normal operating hours will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.
The annual Doggy Dip will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. All licensed dogs must be accompanied by at least one adult owner and up to two additional humans. The cost is $5 per dog. Additional owners and guests are $4 each. Season swim passes will not be honored.
All those entering the pool area should be prepared to get wet.
PHOTOS: Doggie Dip at The Falls 2022
081522jr-doggie-dip-1
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-3
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
081522jr-doggie-dip-4
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
Dog days of summer
Dogs and their owners head for the water at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday to participate in the annual Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-6
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-7
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-8
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-9
People and their pets plunged into the pool Monday at The Falls Aquatic Center during the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-10
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-11
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-12
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-14
Happy scenes of pets and their people happened all over The Falls Aquatic Center Monday during the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-15
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-16
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-17
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-18
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-19
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-20
People and their pets plunged into the pool Monday at The Falls Aquatic Center during the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-21
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-22
This World War I flying ace made a stop at The Falls Aquatic Center Monday for the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-23
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-2
Furry friends filled the water Monday during the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center.
Jeff Reinitz
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.