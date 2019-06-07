CEDAR FALLS – New York theater critics described “The Drowsy Chaperone” as “the perfect Broadway musical” when it opened in 2006.
Director Gary “Bum” Baumgartner describes the Cedar Falls Community Theatre production of the Tony award-winning show as “the perfect summer musical.” Performances are June 14-22 at the Oster Regent Theatre, First and Main streets.
“It’s absolutely delightful. There’s nothing serious about this show, it’s pure lighthearted entertainment that pokes fun at all genres of theater. All you have to do is sit back, relax and laugh a lot. I expect it will be the first time many people in the audience have heard the music, but you’ll leave humming it,” said Baumgartner.
He’s been blessed with an enormously talented cast, he said. “There are only 16 performers, but it’s a powerhouse.”
The musical is a parody of 1920s musical comedies, and begins with a lone man on stage, suffering from “non-specific sadness.” A Broadway fanatic, he puts his favorite record on the turntable, a cast recording of a (fictitious) Jazz Age musical. As he loses himself in the music, characters come alive in a full-fledged, glitzy Broadway musical in his apartment. Two young lovers preparing to wed, a theater producer, gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an inebriated chaperone, along with show-stopping song-and-dance numbers, mistaken identities and dream sequences, are all part of the over-the-top premise.
Book is by Bob Martin and Don McKellar and music and lyrics were written by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison.
Steve Taft, an associate professor in the University of Northern Iowa’s theater department, is cast as The Man in the Chair, who also narrates the action. He’s joined by Kristin Teig Torres as the chaperone; Rosemary Gast as hotel owner Mrs. Tottendale; and Daniel Gast as her butler. Sixteen-year-old Sam Lubs, who is playing the groom, has learned to tap dance and roller skate for his role, Baumgartner said.
Other performers are Taylor Vessel, Rick Johnson, Stephanie Peiffer, Aaron DeSantiago, Meghan Reilly, Travis Gratteau-Zinnel, Joseph Robledo II, Kenesha Davis, Chris Hansen, Katie Albright, Daulton Rokes and Grace Van Patten.
Musical director is Luke Overton, the vocal music director at Waterloo’s West High School, and choreographer is CFCT and Waterloo Community Playhouse veteran Donna Baumgartner.
“Between the three of us, it was real collaboration. I consider all of us directors — we’ve all worked together to make the show gel and make it work. We also tried to keep it very open with cast members, asking them to bring forward any of their ideas. I told them ‘chances are, we’ll use your ideas.’”
Linda Sharp is the pianist. Set designer is Mike Ingram.
“As I’ve watched the show come together, it’s looks so refreshing, like a breath of fresh air. I think it’s a show audiences will enjoy,” Baumgartner said.
