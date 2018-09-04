CEDAR FALLS — Bandstand hits, the Carole King songbook, a virtuoso pianist and a couple of quartets will perform during this season’s Metro Community Concert Association.
Bandstand Boogie, a salute to “American Bandstand,” is the season opener at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls. Featuring the 1950s and early ‘60s hitmakers The Diamonds, the show will feature their big hits, including “Little Darlin’” and “The Stroll.” The group scored 16 Billboard hits and is known for helping introduce R&B vocal group music to a pop music audience.
“Tapestry – The Carole King Songbook” is considered the premier musical tribute to Carole King, performed by Suzanne O. Davis and her backup band, Sax and Guitar. The show is at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 and will feature such King favorites as “I Feel the Earth Move,” “It’s Too Late” and “Tapestry.”
American pianist and composer Charlie Albright will perform at 7 p.m. March 13, 2019. The young musician has been praised by the New York Times for his “jaw-dropping technique and virtuosity meshed with a distinctive musicality,” and by the Washington Post for “a dazzling natural keyboard affinity.”
Pop, swing, rockabilly, country and other genres are part of musical performances by the mixed vocal quartet 7th Ave. They will bring their innovative arrangements and exciting stage performance to the GBPAC for a show at 7 p.m. April 18.
Sons of Serendip, featuring tenor Micah Christian, harpist Mason Morton, cellist Kendall Ramseur and keyboardist Cordaro Rodriguez will end the season with a show at 7 p.m. May 22. The group focuses on contemporary music, pop tunes and Motown and was a finalist on the ninth season of “America’s Got Talent.”
Metro Community Concerts is celebrating its 74th year of bringing high-quality entertainment at affordable prices to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area,” says membership secretary Mary Potter.
The series made the move to the GBPAC in 2008. For many years, concerts were performed at West High School. The association is a locally organized and directed nonprofit organization devoted to bringing good music to the area.
Concerts are sold by season membership only, and tickets are not available at the door for single concerts. Through a reciprocal agreement, members may be admitted to concerts in Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids.
Tickets are $50 per person; $25 for students and $105 for a family. Members should begin receiving their tickets. Call 233-2204 to purchase a membership, or if an ordered membership does not arrive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.