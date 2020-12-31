The Courier's 2020 year in review

WATERLOO — It was the summer of 1997, and Kent McCausland was just looking for an opportunity to get better. Coming off a sophomore season at the University of Iowa where the Waterloo native and former West High star had made a whopping 52 percent of his three-point attempts (70 of 134) for the Big Ten Conference runner-up, McCausland had stayed in Iowa City to work on his game.

Early that summer, McCausland and teammate J.R. Koch walked into Iowa assistant coach Rich Walker’s office to ask if there were any camps they could work at during the summer. “Coach Walker said, ‘Hey, there is this Michael Jordan camp I think I can get you in,’” McCausland recalls. “At the time, I didn’t think of how much it would mean. There was no guarantee you were going to meet Jordan or play with or against Jordan. Essentially it was go and play against other great college kids. That is what we went for, and that is what we did every night after camp.” It turns out McCausland and Koch got to do a lot more than work at Jordan’s camp.