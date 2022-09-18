 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Courier announces this year's 20 Under 40 winners

WATERLOO — Recipients have been named for the Courier’s class of 2022 20 Under 40 awards.

Twenty individuals who are doing good works and serving their communities in the Cedar Valley were selected by a committee, whose members sorted through nearly 100 nominations in the 20th annual award.

In July, the Courier began seeking nominations for the award, which honors outstanding young leaders in the Cedar Valley who are making a difference in their work and personal lives to make the area a better place.

The individuals will be featured in Cedar Valley Business Monthly magazine in November and then featured on weekdays in the Courier beginning in December.

A special event honoring 20 Under 40 winners will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive. Tickets are $10 per person; children 10 and under are free. Light appetizers and beverages will be served. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will be available beginning Monday at go.wcfcourier.com/20Under40.

This year’s recipients are:

Qulishia Williams, 34, manager, human resource consultant, CUNA mutual group, Waverly.

Tylor (Ty) Burke, 38, partner, business solutions advisor, The Accel Group, Waverly.

Mikayla Montgomery, 32, assistant principal, Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence, Waterloo.

Matthew Gilbert, 36, executive consultant, MRG Law, LLC, Waterloo.

Rebecca McCarty, 38, director of mission engagement, Boys & Girls Club of the Cedar Valley, Waterloo.

Nilvia Rodriguez, 29, migrant and seasonal farmworker outreach specialist, IowaWORKS, Waterloo.

Abbie Schrader, 37, advanced registered nurse practitioner, Cedar Valley Cardiology, Waterloo.

Edita Begic, 36, president, Vine Valley Real Estate, Cedar Falls.

Kingsley Botchway, 36, regional director of human resources, Unity Point Health, Waterloo.

Ty Smith, 30, fitness influencer, Bodied by Ty Fitness, Waterloo.

Michelle Sweeney, 37, professional engineer and senior project manager, AECOM, Waterloo.

Natalie Hunter, 37, regional director of pharmacy services, UnityPoint Waterloo and Marshalltown.

Cordt Holub, 28, farmer, Holub Land Farm, Buckingham.

Erin Bishop, 38, vice president of strategy, AMPERAGE Marketing & Fundraising, Cedar Falls.

Eashaan Vajpeyi, 37, attorney and partner, Ball Kirk & Holm PC, Cedar Falls.

Megan Droste, 36, teacher, Cedar Falls Schools.

Seth Voigt, 37, project manager, TurnKey Associates LC, Waterloo.

Jamekia Sanders, 36, residential supervisor, First Judicial District Department of Correctional Services (Waterloo Women’s Center for Change), Waterloo.

Josh Wilson, 34, senior publicist, Otter PR, Cedar Falls.

Jordan Dunn, 35, clinical director, Pathways Behavioral Services, Waterloo.

+21 
Edita Begic

Begic

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Erin Bishop

Bishop

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Kingsley Botchway

Botchway

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Ty Burke

Burke

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Megan Droste

Droste

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Jordan Dunn

Dunn

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Matthew Gilbert

Gilbert

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Cordt Holub

Holub

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Natalie Hunter

Hunter

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Rebecca McCarty

McCarty

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Mikayla Montgomery

Montgomery

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Nilvia Rodriguez

Rodriguez

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Jameika Sanders

Sanders

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Abbie Schrader

Schrader

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Ty Smith

Smith

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Michelle Sweeney

Sweeney

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Eashaan Vajpeyi

Vajpeyi

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Seth Voigt

Voigt

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Qulishia Williams

Williams

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
+21 
Josh Wilson

Wilson

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
