CEDAR FALLS — A custom made Coca-Cola vending machine was delivered Monday to the Cedar Valley Makerspace on the Techworks Campus in honor of Danielle and Taylor Morris receiving the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award.
“It’s pretty awesome,” said veteran Taylor Morris. “It’s the first vending machine I’ve seen with a built-in stereo. The design turned out great.”
The Cedar Falls couple received the award in April, bestowed by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University. The radio, CD player and speakers set this vending machine apart from others, said Jay Tyler, Atlantic Bottling Co. energy brand manager. Prairie Meadows and Elite Casinos purchased the machine and donated it to the Cedar Valley Makerspace.
The award, the center’s highest honor, is presented each spring to an individual or individuals who demonstrate good character and serve as role models. It reflects former Gov. Robert D. Ray’s lifelong commitment to civility and character development. Past recipients include Norman Borlaug, Hayden Fry, Dan Gable, Fred Hoiberg, Shawn Johnson, Ashton Kutcher and astronaut Peggy Whitson.
The award was presented to the couple for overcoming daunting odds and facing a lifetime worth of challenges.
Taylor Morris helped create the makerspace after leaving Walter Reed Medical Center. He spent two years there rehabilitating from profound injuries suffered in Afghanistan in 2012 when an IED blast resulted in the loss of parts of all four limbs.
“It’s going to be a great addition to the space,” his wife, Danielle Morris, said. “I know we’ve been telling some of the Cedar Valley Makers members about it, and they’re pretty excited, both for the music and the cold refreshments.”
You have free articles remaining.
The machine was presented along with a plaque to the couple by Scott Raecker, director of the Ray Center, along with employees of the Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Kurt Rasmussen of Prairie Meadows and Dan Frantz, Elite Casinos and Riverside Resort general manager.
“Our team has worked pretty hard to try and figure out a good way to get the radio to work inside and make the pop machine still usable,” Tyler said. “We designed it with the help of Danielle and Taylor.”
The designs on the machine — decals of gears and words of motivation — were inspired by the space that surrounds it.
“It’s a lot of fun to show this kind of work around the community,” Tyler said.
The fully equipped industrial makerspace offers tools, equipment and advice from like-minded people for new entrepreneurs and hobbyists who need a place to work.
“Just as you’re working on projects you like some music to keep you going, it will make the space inviting and exciting,” Danielle Morris said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.