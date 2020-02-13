The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable hosts event Feb. 20

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will host the annual discussion of books and media on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St., between the Cedar River and the parking ramp.

Books discussed do not need to be a recent release -- an old one might become a new discovery for someone else. Steve Olsson, manager at Waterloo's Barnes and Noble, will lead the discussion. He will include new releases and books available on Kindle, Nook or iPad.