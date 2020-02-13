The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable hosts event Feb. 20
The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable hosts event Feb. 20

  Updated
060717pk-civil-war-vets-1

Jim Petersen, left, roundtable president, and Jo Porter, Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable newsletter editor, are shown with bricks in 2017 at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Waterloo at a fountain honoring Union Army soldiers.

 PAT KINNEY, NEWS EDITOR

PAT KINNEY, NEWS EDITOR

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will host the annual discussion of books and media on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St., between the Cedar River and the parking ramp.

Books discussed do not need to be a recent release -- an old one might become a new discovery for someone else. Steve Olsson, manager at Waterloo's Barnes and Noble, will lead the discussion. He will include new releases and books available on Kindle, Nook or iPad.

There will be a brief business meeting at 7 p.m. and then the book discussion.

Go to  www.cvcwrt.org for more information.

