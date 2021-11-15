'The Cedar Falls Clean Up' initiative encourages residents to pick up litter

CEDAR FALLS – A movement to help clean up Cedar Falls is growing one trash bag at a time.

Jeremy Swanson is using the power of social media, his platform as a Hansen Elementary School sixth-grade teacher, and special deals and gift cards from local businesses to encourage people to grab a bag and pick up litter in Cedar Falls, as well as make them aware of the sustainable alternatives to the refuse that ends up in the disposal.

“The purpose is not to have huge cleanup events,” he said. “It’s to encourage people to help when they are available within their own schedules.”

Swanson started a Facebook page, The Cedar Falls Clean Up, last winter. He began campaigning for a cleaner community, when he, an outdoorsman who loves to canoe, backpack, and hike, came across trash in his travels.

Now, his wife quips that he has an “unhealthy obsession” with collecting it.

“When you are out there, you don’t want to see evidence of civilization, but I found myself coming across large plastic barrels, beer cans, pop bottles, tires, and other trash, and it sort of ruins the experience when you see the human presence,” he said.

In addition, he brought up the mission to his students on Earth Day in April. The movement “blew up” when J’s Homestyle cookies and 4 Queen’s ice cream cones were offered as incentives for the kids to get out there and make a difference.

The word spread throughout the school yard with the help of YouTube creators MrBeast and Mark Rober, and their crowdfunding campaign, #TeamSeas, pushing for the removal of million of pounds of plastic and trash from the world’s oceans, rivers and beaches.

The special incentives were donated by a handful of area businesses, like Tony’s La Pizzeria, Jimmy John’s (on Viking Road), 4 Queens, J’s Homestyle Cooking, Ninja University, and the Pump Haus Pub & Grill.

In order to earn a prize, grab a garbage bag (or for the little kids, a grocery bag), fill it with trash and email a photo of it to strawlessincf@gmail.com, or through the Facebook page messenger.

A lot of people, Swanson noted, are not necessarily taking photos of themselves, but nominating more humble individuals who routinely pick up trash on their walks or in their neighborhoods.

He says the impact can be even greater if partnerships are established with area businesses and organizations to come up with a plan to limit the trash in well-traveled areas like bike trails, parks, apartment complexes, and retail destinations — and on Main Street after a busy weekend, as well as in other hot spots like Viking Road, Union Road, Hudson Road, and Greenhill Road.

Swanson made it clear, though, that he doesn’t want people to think trash is growing on trees in Cedar Falls, but that a community can always do better.

“There are plenty of cities that are in much worse shape than we are, but if you look around Cedar Falls, you’ll find the trash,” he noted. “We live in a great city, and I want to help keep it that way. I want people to see the beauty that we have here.”

Beyond his efforts to get more people outside collecting litter, his goals include building awareness: “There is an even better way” to address the issue at the source by using more sustainable, reusable alternatives, as opposed to the single-use plastic items that will be thrown away.

“Nearly every item I find when I take the time to do my own cleanup is a single-use item, like plastic bottles, fast food restaurant packaging, single-serve chip bags, straws, plastic bags, take-out containers, and Styrofoam,” he said. “If we exchange these items for reusable ones we start to solve the problem of waste in the first place as well as remove the opportunity for the waste to be placed in our public areas.”

He was surprised to find “the amount of plastic waste that doesn’t actually get recycled” and feels there is a need for more recycling infrastructure.

Also, people should take advantage of places like Best Buy, which, he says accepts electronics and appliances for recycling.

“If you’ve ever driven into large cities along the interstate, you often see that the roadways are horribly strewn with litter,” said Mayor Rob Green in response to the initiative’s post. “It brings down the pride for the area significantly. We can do much better!”

Around the community, neighbors have helped to spread the word about the initiative by hosting yard signs with the program details. To learn more, also visit its Facebook page, or website at: http://strawlessincf.weebly.com/.

