This year's 20 Under 40 winners have been announced

WATERLOO — The recipients have been named for The Courier’s class of 2020 20 Under 40 awards.
Twenty men and women doing good works in the Cedar Valley were selected by a committee, whose members sorted through more than 200 nominations in the award program that’s nearing two decades of honorees.
In July, the Courier began seeking nominations for the award, which honors outstanding young leaders in the Cedar Valley who are making a difference in their work and personal lives to make the area a better place.
The individuals will be featured in Cedar Valley Business Monthly magazine in November and then featured on a daily basis in the Courier beginning in December.
This year’s recipients are:
Scott Behrends, 39, owner of NinjaU gym in Cedar Falls.
LaToshia Burrell, 34, director of employee engagement at The Accel Group in Waverly.
Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye, 37, director of the Black Hawk County Health Department.
Jesus Lizarraga-Estrada, 29, University of Northern Iowa associate director for freshmen recruitment and access.
Jordan Finger, 27, owner of Finishing Touch Tattoo + Barbershop in Cedar Falls.
Kelsey Hammer-Parks, 30, award-winning videographer and owner of Kelsey Hammer Productions.
Jordan Hansen, 39, marketing manager for Hansen’s Dairy in Hudson.
Todd Henningsen, 37, wealth adviser for BerganKDV in Waterloo.
Paul Lee, 34, associate director for children & family catechesis/religious education for Waterloo Catholic Faith Formation.
Joyce Levingston, 34, community leader, doctoral student and director of One City’s Waterloo Momentum program.
Megan McKenzie, 30, executive director of the R.J. McElroy Trust.
Andrew Morse, 35, assistant to the president for board and governmental relations at the University of Northern Iowa.
Lindsey Newcomb, 35, marketing and media relations professional at Advanced Heat Treat in Waterloo.
Danielle Range, 29, co-owner and operator of Orange Theory Fitness in Cedar Falls.
Tara Raymond, 39, physical education teacher at Orange Elementary School in Waterloo.
Patrick Ritter, 38, owner, Ritter Law P.C., Marine and volunteer and donor for Cedar Valley organizations.
Kelli Snyder, 39, University of Northern Iowa athletic training director.
Amanda Stack, 35, office manager and legal assistant for Trent Law Firm in Cedar Falls.
Ryan Stevenson, 32, community leader and political activist from Waterloo.
Nia Wilder, 27, owner of ShinDigg Photography, community leader and developer of the Be Light brand, which promotes positivity and personal growth.
