 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Thanksgiving week trash collection set

  • 0
trash collection evergreen
Shutterstock

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls city offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and the following day.

There will be no garbage collection on those days. Residents with Thursday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Nov. 23. Residents with Friday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Nov. 24.

There will be no large item pickup during Thanksgiving week because of the need for double route collection. Large item pickup will resume on Nov. 29.

The Transfer Station will be open on Nov. 27.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News