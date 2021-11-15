Thanksgiving week trash collection set

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls city offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and the following day.

There will be no garbage collection on those days. Residents with Thursday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Nov. 23. Residents with Friday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Nov. 24.

There will be no large item pickup during Thanksgiving week because of the need for double route collection. Large item pickup will resume on Nov. 29.

The Transfer Station will be open on Nov. 27.

