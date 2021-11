WATERLOO -- City of Waterloo offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day Holiday.

Garbage collections are rescheduled as follows:

-- Residents with Thursday pickup should place containers curbside by 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

-- Residents with Friday pickup should place containers curbside by 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

