The holiday season kicks off this week, and The Courier plays a big role in letting readers know where the deals are.
For years, newspapers have been the source of go-to information on Black Friday deals.
It’s no different this year. We have been very busy over the past few weeks getting ready for our biggest paper of the year.
The Thanksgiving edition will be about 4 pounds in weight and have about 32 advertising inserts inside, not to mention ads that run within the paper itself.
We are proud to be a part of your holiday shopping tradition. A 2018 holiday study found 62% of American adults list newspapers as the ultimate shopping guide and the most effective way to learn about Black Friday deals.
You have free articles remaining.
The Thanksgiving edition will arrive at local retailers and by delivery Wednesday, the same as last year.
This year we will also have our ThanksGIVEaway gift card giveaway. We will award three $100 Visa gift cards to local readers who enter.
One lucky reader in the markets served by The Courier’s owner, Lee Enterprises Inc., will win $5,000.
Find the ad for our ThanksGIVEaway contest in the Thanksgiving edition of The Courier for a special website address where you can enter.
Thank you again for choosing the Courier as your local news and advertising source. We wish you the happiest for this holiday season.