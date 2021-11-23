Thanksgiving heroes: Veridian Credit Union, Hy-Vee prepare free meals for 40th straight year

WATERLOO – For a second straight year due to COVID-19, the Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinners were served via delivery and curbside pickup at the UAW Local 838 Union Hall.

Monday marked the 40th year of the Veridian Credit Union’s feast, or what is described as the “Cedar Valley’s largest free Thanksgiving meal.” Close to 1,000 people registered beforehand to receive a meal.

Prior to 2020, diners gathered at the hall for a community meal that seated 300 people at a time. The meals were once cooked by UAW retirees in a bustling kitchen as part of the longstanding partnership that has long fed a Thanksgiving feast to a vulnerable population.

“We don’t want people to have to choose between getting a meal, and their health,” said Julie Gage, who organizes the event, and is in her 24th year participating.

The drive-through option was implemented when COVID hit. Gage said the meal will be hosted in person again at the hall when deemed it is safe for older participants.

“Our former board member Mike Adams and his wife Leona started offering a free annual Thanksgiving dinner in 1982 to help those in need during the farm crisis,” said Veridian President and CEO Renee Christoffer in a statement. “Now, decades later, our communities are facing another unique set of challenges. To honor the Adams’ legacy and keep this tradition, it’s important that we continue to find ways to serve.”

The late Mike Adams was a UAW Local 838 member and a board member at Veridian Credit Union. He and his late wife, Leona, brought both organizations together to start the meal that now serves 900 to 1,000 meals each year.

The credit union has partnered with the College Square Hy-Vee for the last 15 years, and now Hy-Vee grocery store staff completes all the food preparations for the traditional holiday meal, and caters it at a discount.

“I’d like to put in a good word about College Square Hy-Vee because we wouldn’t be able to do this dinner without them. They do all the cooking, and make this all possible,” Gage said.

While some things have changed, one thing has remained the same: great friendships continue to be formed over preparing and serving of the meals, Gage said.

About a dozen “retired grandmothers” have been part of the effort since the beginning.

“And they would probably be here right now if it wasn’t for COVID,” said Gage. “Everyone knew what they were supposed to be doing every year in the kitchen. It was like a well-oiled machine. I would stay out of the kitchen and let them do their thing.”

The community initiative provides much needed relief to those who can’t afford a Thanksgiving meal, maybe someone that because of COVID was laid off from a job, Gage said.

Some people come to pick up meals for families of five to eight people. But she noted 45 people will pick up a meal just for themselves this year, which is representative of another benefit of the community meal.

Diners benefit from the social element at the hall, and those who live by themselves had the chance to share a meal with a new friend, rather than alone in their home.

“It’s a rewarding experience that takes months of planning,” Gage said. “It takes so many volunteers… and people have to man our Veridian branch at the same time because we’re still open. It really takes the whole organization to pull this off.”

Some 60 volunteers, primarily from Veridian, contribute time throughout the day.

A few volunteers help set up tables, put out signs, and get paper products together in the late morning and early afternoon. But from 1 to 4 p.m., the first shift took on tasks like cutting pumpkin pie and placing slices in individual containers with whipped topping, or divvying up rolls and adding the butter.

A second and third shift distributed the hot food from the warming trays into containers like an assembly line and brought it out to hungry people waiting in their cars.

People from Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and surrounding areas like Evansdale, Jesup and Gilbertville feasted on turkey, mashed potatoes, gravey, stuffing, corn, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

“One of the things is it helps that meals target the most basic needs of our community,” she said. “We just want to lend a helping hand for the holidays, and make life better for them. Our staff volunteers their time because this activity holds a special place in their hearts.”

Veridian partnered with Metropolitan Transit Authority (MET Transit), which delivered meals to those without transportation. With the help of Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, an additional 300 meals were delivered to Meals on Wheels participants, bringing the grand total to 1,300 meals served on Monday.

Local sponsors included College Square Hy-Vee, Martin Bros. Distributing Co., Inc., Metropolitan Transit Authority of Black Hawk County, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Special Occasions Party and Event Rental and the UAW Local 838.

