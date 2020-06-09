Thanks to NASCAR, Iowa sports betting slowly gears up

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Sidelined for more than two months because of coronavirus concerns, Iowa gamblers are back in action.

While awaiting Gov. Kim Reynolds’ nod for Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos to reopen this month, gamblers took advantage of limited online wagering opportunities on NASCAR, Ultimate Fighting, German soccer and a few other minor sporting contests to bet nearly $6.98 million in May.

The slow resumption of gambling — in a world socially distanced by COVID-19 — enabled Iowa’s casinos to generate net receipts topping $501,000 last month after paying out $6.48 million in winnings, according to Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission data.

“After witnessing Iowa’s sports betting handle plummet from $56 million in February to just $1.5 million in April, we’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel,” said Max Bichsel of Gambling.com Group.

He said Iowa saw a rebound in May with the amount of money in wagers accepted — known as handle — up 344 percent to $6.9 million.

“While major sports remained on hiatus, we can thank the return of NASCAR last month as one of the biggest activities Iowa was betting on,” Bichsel added.