{{featured_button_text}}
stock-photo-garbage-truck
Shutterstock image

WATERLOO ---City of Waterloo offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of the July 4th holiday.

Thursday’s garbage/yard waste collection will be picked up on Friday, July 5, and Friday’s garbage/yard waste collection will be on Saturday, July 6. Residents are reminded to have their garbage and yard waste containers out by 6am.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at 291-4455.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments