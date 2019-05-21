WATERLOO -- Chrome polished and engines revved, hundreds of cars and drivers will be ready to roll Saturday for the 38th annual 105.7 KOKZ Fourth Street Cruise in downtown Waterloo.
The cruise is from noon to 4 p.m. There is no registration; just show up with your classic car or truck, a valid driver’s license and vehicle registration. “Firing on All 8” is this year’s theme.
“People have been sitting in the house all winter, and they’re ready get to outdoors and enjoy themselves. The Fourth Street Cruise is the unofficial kick-off for summer. It’s a chance to relive a little bit of their youth and have a great time coming out, driving the route, watching the cars and listening to great music,” says Craig Laue, KOKZ program director.
His fingers are crossed that Mother Nature delivers a sunny, rain-free afternoon.
Fourth Street Cruise Committee Chair Jim Koch describes the annual event as “a family or class reunion for a lot of people. We’ve got groups traveling here for the event. It’s good to see people coming back downtown.”
Along with the low rumble of engines, the cruisin’ crowd can listen to KOKZ’s cruise playlist. Food vendors will be set up, and downtown bars and restaurants will be open for business.
On Friday, car enthusiasts can display their cars at the Fourth Street Cruise Shine & Show on the National Cattle Congress fairgrounds. Visitors can view the cars up close during the event from 5 to 9 p.m. Live music from the ‘50s and ‘60s will be provided by the Pastmasters.
“Come out, and you’ll see poodle skirts and saddle shoes and people dancing and reliving the good old days. If there’s good weather, we’ll be outside like an old-fashioned street dance,” says Koch.
Admission is free. T-shirts and dash plaques will be available for purchase.
Each year, the cruise committee randomly chooses two cars participating in the event to be featured in the next year’s T-shirts and promotions.
