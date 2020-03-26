5th Black Hawk County case still all travel-related; schools hope for a return

"This is a dramatic change in procedure for our citizenry and it will change process quite a little bit," Thompson said. "It's essentially a shelter-in-place without that proclamation, because there's not a lot of places to go."

Thompson noted it is enforceable under Iowa Code as a criminal offense. But he said he didn't believe it would have to come to that.

"I think, right now, they're getting it," he said. "They understand how serious this truly is."

Waterloo, Cedar Falls schools hope state doesn't cancel rest of year

The superintendents of Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools said they hope they get a week's notice if Reynolds decides to extend the time public schools will not be in session. Currently, they must remain closed through April 12.

"Instead of asking the governor to extend to a particular date, asking her to potentially give us a week's notice," said Dr. Jane Lindaman, superintendent at Waterloo Community Schools. "I just believe any amount of advance notice, more than a day or two, would be super helpful given that things change sometimes overnight."