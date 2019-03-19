WATERLOO -- The sound of children's laughter lifted through the area at the Waterloo Center for the Arts on Monday as children began their spring break by coloring, looking at art exhibits and playing.
For 10 years Cedar Valley kids have been able to spend spring break enjoying themselves without traveling out of the area. All this week, museums and organizations around downtown Waterloo are offering kid-friendly activities while school is out of session for the World's Greatest Spring Break for Kids. For only $1 a child can go to the Grout Museum or other participating facilities to learn and play.
"There is a lot going on this week," said Laura Stammler, Waterloo Center for the Arts development and marketing manager. "We've got a lot of participating museums and attractions all in downtown Waterloo and all in close proximity."
Sisters Elliott, 8, and Kinsley Baron, 7, who were drawing at the Center for the Arts, had already traveled to several of the events by 11 a.m. Monday.
"It's really good," Kinsley Baron said. "We went to the John Deere Museum and then we came here."
At the musuem they were able to play and make a sticker farm.
"We also got to ride on two tractors," Kinsley Baron said.
Steve Scanlon brought his grandchildren, Jaxon, 5, and Gracie Roth, 2.
"They're having a lot of fun here," Scanlon said. "We had them here last year, the first year we heard about it."
At the Center for the Arts there is a new exhibit called Drawing Stories with Ed Emberley, an award-winning childrens' book illustrator and artist.
"You'd recognize a lot of his finger print drawing books," Stammler said. "We've got a lot of his artwork, his books, it's all kids activities. Kind of nice interactive exhibit."
The Center for the Arts always tries to offer something for everyone -- regardless of age -- no matter what time of year it is.
"Everything we try to do is for all ages in the community," Stammler said.
McElroy trust is the premier sponsor of the event.
"We are not the ones doing the hard work throughout the week, that's our partner sites, and the groups in the community are what makes it possible," said Megan McKenzie, R. J. McElroy Trust executive director. "It started in 2010 with the Grout Museum and the Waterloo Center for the Arts and there were 10,000 kids and families who came that year."
Over the events 10 years more than 118,000 people have been able to enjoy the spring break attractions, McKenzie said.
Parents and kids can come to Phelps Youth Pavilion at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum, National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museu, Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum & Grout Museum, Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, Waterloo Public Library, Young Arena Ice Skating, Cedar Valley SportsPlex and YWCA swimming pool. For more details go to https://worldsgreatestspringbreak.com/.
"It's great for bringing visitors into the area, but also for kids and families in the Cedar Valley," Stammler said. "It's a nice little staycation without having to break the bank."
Enough buzz is already around the Cedar Valley, so Stammler and McKenzie haven't had to advertise as much.
"It's 11 a.m. on Monday and kids and families are here and they're excited," McKenzie said.
Word of mouth has made this event more and more popular ever year, Stammler said. "People have it on their calendars."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.