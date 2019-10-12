CEDAR FALLS — E.M. Johnson has been to comic conventions before. People often approach her booth inquiring about the swords she displays behind glass.
But when she mentions she’s an author and tries getting their interest in her dystopian action/adventure series “Division 53,” their attention wanes.
“You hear, ‘Oh, books,’” her friend and “cheerleader” Megan Bailey said.
However, each year the pair has come to LitCon, put on by the Cedar Falls Public Library, it’s a completely different story.
“This one, people come into it looking to see books,” Johnson said. “You’re in a library — of course you love to read.”
It’s the fourth year for the library’s annual LitCon, which was expected to bring out around 750 people of all ages Saturday, said public services librarian Amy Stuenkel. She said the idea for having a convention around literature seemed like the perfect youth event for the library, and it’s grown into one of their biggest events.
“We just enjoy what other people geek out about,” Stuenkel said. “They can have fun and be together.”
You have free articles remaining.
Everyone from small children to older adults, many dressed as their favorite video game or movie character (Stuenkel dressed as Edna “E” Mode from “The Incredibles”), milled around the library’s various spaces, taking in everything from “Stranger Things” trivia to “Beat Saber” virtual-reality gaming.
“It’s essentially light sabers and music,” teen services librarian Michael Welch said of “Beat Saber” as a teenage girl waved two handheld wands to a beat. He said the game is available during the library’s normal teen gaming hours, generally in the afternoons.
But LitCon dipped more than a few toes into the world of comics as well. Nalo Hopkinson, a novelist and this year’s featured author, spoke about her comic book debut with DC Comics’ “House of Whispers.” The “free swag” table near the front offered an issue of the graphic novel “The Walking Dead,” and several raffle prizes included comics like Firefly’s “Serenity.”
Vendor Maureen Villavicencio of Cedar Falls, who was selling her own digital art through her company Vampbun, said there was a lot of overlap between LitCon and other comic conventions she attends, like RodCon.
“I’m into art and the community,” she said, noting her fan art featuring video game characters was most popular. “I just want to share it.”
That’s also what brought out Matt McSweeney of Cedar Falls and his comrades from the 501st Legion, an international “premiere Empire costuming organization” whose 14,000 members pride themselves on “movie-accurate” costumes from the “Star Wars” movies. McSweeney was Boba Fett, and he and others from around Iowa shared how they made their costumes to curious passersby.
“We do charity events, go to the children’s hospital, park walks, cons,” McSweeney said. “We’re just sharing the love of ‘Star Wars.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.