WATERLOO — The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Mayoral Battle of the Bells challenge will take place Saturday.
For the past 10 years, the mayors of Waterloo and Cedar Falls have squared off in a December battle to see who can raise the most money for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and each year Waterloo’s mayor has emerged victorious.
Evansdale’s Mayor-Elect Troy Beatty will be joining the competition this year.
Each mayor can be found ringing the bell in their respective cities from 9 a.m. to noon. Mayor Quentin Hart will be ringing the bell at the Crossroads Hy-Vee, Mayor-Elect Rob Green will be at the College Square Hy-Vee, and Mayor-Elect Beatty can be found at Fareway in Evansdale.
The friendly challenge annually raises anywhere from $2,000-$3,000 for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. “We truly appreciate the mayors volunteering their time to participate in this event. The support of our local government officials is critical as we raise the funds necessary to provide vital services to our community,” says Capt. Martin Thies, commanding officer of The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls.
While the Red Kettle campaign continues, the Salvation Army is also set to aid approximately 900 Cedar Valley residents with Christmas toys and food in the first weeks of December. Those families that registered for assistance in October will have the chance to pass through the Salvation Army’s Christmas Toy Shop, choosing toys for their children and receiving a food box complete with the makings for a Christmas meal.
The Salvation Army is still in need of volunteer bell ringers. Those interested in volunteering can sign up for their preferred date, location, and time by visiting www.registertoring.com.
The 2019 Season Pass pins are also available for purchase at 89 Franklin Street in Waterloo: the wearable pins are $20, $50, and $100. Look up the Salvation Army Waterloo Cedar Falls on Facebook for more information.
