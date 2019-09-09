OSAGE — The preeminent craft and art show celebrating all things autumn has a firm place on the September calendar once again.
Autumn Artistry of Osage enters its 19th year on Sept. 21 with a wealth of area artisans, quilters and harvest goods, all welcoming visitors in downtown Osage and at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.
Also returning is the ever-popular Blacktop Cruisers Car Show. In its 17th year, it will be held at the fairgrounds on that day.
Autumn Artistry takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafters fill three parking lots worth of space in the Osage’s downtown – located by Renee’s Loving Care; Home Trust and Savings Bank; and by Art’s Shoes. In addition, vendors will be located on Sixth Street, one block north and south of Main Street. Additional vendors will also be located at the Mitchell County Fairground, 1006 Chestnut Street, Osage.
A host of food vendors will provide treats.
Live music, which can be found at the corner of Sixth and Main Street, will fill the air throughout the day.
Scheduled to perform are Spenser Rahm, Beau Bonner and Bryan O’Deen.
You have free articles remaining.
Goods include harvest produce, mums and a slate of handcrafted fall and holiday items, from pottery and benches to birdhouses and painted furniture.
As in the past, a shuttle service will be used to provide rides to the parking lots and to the fairgrounds.
Registration for the car show will run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with voting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Awards will be held at 3 p.m.
Kids games and events will also be held at the Osage Public Library during the show, with pumpkin decorating and entertainment planned.
The event is sponsored by Home Trust & Savings Bank, Milkhouse Candles and Red Can Sanitation.
For more information, contact Kati Henry at the Osage Chamber of Commerce office at 704 Main Street in downtown Osage or by phone at (641) 732-3163.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.