Texas Tenors' John Hagen raises funds for Wartburg symphony scholarship honoring his parents

WAVERLY — An endowed scholarship that will benefit future Wartburg Community Symphony string players recently brought Texas Tenors vocalist John Hagen back to his old stomping grounds.

Hagen, who grew up in Waverly, was here in late August to lend his support to the scholarship which is named in memory of his parents.

The Alan and Patricia Hagen Legacy of Music Scholarship Endowment will be awarded to an incoming or continuing Wartburg College Student studying an orchestral string instrument. The award will be based on the student’s playing level and orchestra need.

“I am humbled and grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support for the Alan and Patricia Hagen Legacy of Music Scholarship Endowment and the symphony. The scholarship will have a lasting impact for the college and students for years to come,” said Rebecca Nederhiser, Wartburg Community Symphony conductor.

John Hagen will perform with the symphony on Oct. 23, 2023.

Hagen and his sisters, Nancy and Carol, were guests at recent fundraising dinner and auction presented by the Wartburg Community Symphony board of directors. Joanne Jones, co-president of the Wartburg Community Symphony Association, described it as “a casual, fun event” which featured Hagan performing several solos, as well as singing with soprano Jennifer Larson, associate professor of music at Wartburg College, and cellist Andrew Buchheim, a member of Wartburg College’s St. George String Quartet.

Alan and Patricia Hagen were lifelong music educators.

Alan was Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools choral director whose choirs won numerous awards and performed broadly. That included at the Kennedy Center, National Cathedral, Lincoln Center, and Carnegie Hall as well as on European concert tours. After retiring in 1997, he directed the Wartburg College Artist Series and, in 2007, conducted the Wartburg Choir and Ritterchor. He died Sept. 21, 2020.

Patrician Hagen was a private piano and vocal teacher, vocal coach and accompanist for Waverly-Shell Rock High School vocal and band departments, and adjunct piano and voice instructor at Wartburg College. She was also director of music ministries at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School as well as organist. She died Nov. 15, 2021.

Hagen is thrilled that his parents are being honored and remembered.

“I was surprised, and thought, ‘Wow, it’s a great idea.’ My parents had a strong bond with Wartburg College, the public school system, their church and the community. After we lost our dad, then our mom, the letters we got were overwhelming. I knew we shared our parents with lots of other kids, but the influence they had on other people’s lives, the influence they had, not just kids with music, but in other parts of their lives was amazing,” said Hagen, who previously taught voice and vocal pedagogy at Wartburg College.

“It makes me so happy that their legacy will continue on this way.”

The fundraising dinner and auction was hosted by Bill and Lynne Fruehling at their restored historic barn near Waverly. Approximately $12,000 was raised at the event attended by nearly 130 people, bringing the endowment fund to about $80,000, said Jones.

Performing with Hagen was guitarist Larry Hanson, who has been playing with the Texas Tenors for the past 11 years. He is also the former music director for the Righteous Brothers and a longtime member Alabama.

This year marks the 70th anniversary for the Wartburg Community Symphony.

Nederhiser said, “We have an amazing season programmed for our 70th anniversary celebration. Our focus this year is on collaboration and engaging new repertoire, guest artists and community projects. My hope is that our concerts will inspire, connect and rejuvenate all those who participate.”

To make a donation to the scholarship fund, go online to wartburg.edu/symphony and click on “Support the Symphony Endowment Funds“ to donate to the Alan and Patricia Hagen Legacy of Music Scholarship.