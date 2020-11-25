Test Iowa sites closed for Thanksgiving Day

WATERLOO -- The five state-operated Test Iowa sites and the State Hygienic Lab will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, for Thanksgiving Day. The sites include:

• Black Hawk County — 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo

• Linn County — Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW, Cedar Rapids

• Polk County — 4475 NE 3rd Street, Des Moines

• Pottawattamie County — Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave., Council Bluffs

• Scott County — North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport

The Council Bluffs site will close two hours early on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. This will allow test samples to be transported to the lab for processing overnight so individuals can be notified of results in a timely manner. All other sites will remain open until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The five sites will reopen for testing as usual on Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.