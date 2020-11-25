 Skip to main content
Test Iowa sites closed for Thanksgiving Day
Test Iowa sites closed for Thanksgiving Day

  Updated
Iowa Department of Public Health workers pose for a photo as they test people at a COVID-19 testing site April 29 in Waterloo.

 Brian Powers, The Des Moines Register via AP

WATERLOO -- The five state-operated Test Iowa sites and the State Hygienic Lab will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, for Thanksgiving Day. The sites include:

• Black Hawk County — 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo

• Linn County — Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW, Cedar Rapids

• Polk County — 4475 NE 3rd Street, Des Moines

• Pottawattamie County — Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave., Council Bluffs

• Scott County — North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport 

The Council Bluffs site will close two hours early on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. This will allow test samples to be transported to the lab for processing overnight so individuals can be notified of results in a timely manner. All other sites will remain open until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. 

The five sites will reopen for testing as usual on Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

