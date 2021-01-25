 Skip to main content
Test Iowa sites adjust hours due to winter storm
Test Iowa sites adjust hours due to winter storm

A sign directs local residents to a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

WATERLOO -- The State of Iowa has announced it will close its five Test Iowa drive-thru sites early today, due to a winter storm warning that is expected to impact the areas where the sites are located.

The Waterloo Test Iowa site will close at 3 p.m. today. and open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

All individuals who had appointments previously scheduled after the close times today, or between 8 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, will receive an email that indicates the site is closed and that they can bring their QR code during open hours and get tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time. 

Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

