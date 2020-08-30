Terese Evans driven by compassion for people, animals

“Terese ... exemplifies compassion and commitment in her career as a nurse and to everything she does,” Kathy Patrick said. “I am blessed to call her my older sister.”

Evans says compassion is just part of the job of a nurse, a job needed now more than ever.

“We really need nurses to take care of us,” she said. “And it’s not without having a lot of courage, a lot of guts, a lot of smarts. You’re got to have all of those things, and a lot of compassion, to be a nurse. It’s tough, but it’s a satisfying position to be in.”

All of that was tested in recent months, as the novel coronavirus temporarily overloaded Waterloo’s hospitals in late April and early May.

As elective procedures were canceled and the recovery room wasn’t used as much, Evans and others were called to help in the intensive care units or the emergency room.

“It was a very difficult time for everybody. Everybody was scared,” Evans said.

The amount of personal protective equipment she began wearing felt “impersonal,” she said — putting up barriers between her and her frightened, hurting patients, who couldn’t even tell if she was giving them a reassuring smile.