Terese Evans driven by compassion for people, animals

WATERLOO — It was a friend who first introduced Terese Evans to the idea of nursing as a career.
It was the 1970s, in Evans’ junior year of high school at Waterloo Columbus, and her friend told Evans she would be taking a temporary nurse’s aide job for the summer.
“I said, ‘You know what — that sounds kind of fun,’” Evans remembers.
As she took a nurse’s aide course and began working at Friendship Village, she found she liked the work.
“I thought, ‘Well, I could do more,’” she said.
Evans has, indeed, done more, becoming a registered nurse and spending more than 40 years at MercyOne in Waterloo, the bulk of it as part of the post-anesthesia recovery unit nursing team.
“The people, the compassion for people, that’s what drew me into nursing,” Evans, one of this year’s Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses, said. “I could help someone on their heath journey.”
Her nominators for this year’s honor agree that’s exactly what she does.
“Terese goes above and beyond,” said Terry Hertges.
“She is a dedicated caregiver,” said Amy Fleitas.
One of Evans’ six sisters also praised her in a page-long nomination.
“Terese ... exemplifies compassion and commitment in her career as a nurse and to everything she does,” Kathy Patrick said. “I am blessed to call her my older sister.”
Evans says compassion is just part of the job of a nurse, a job needed now more than ever.
“We really need nurses to take care of us,” she said. “And it’s not without having a lot of courage, a lot of guts, a lot of smarts. You’re got to have all of those things, and a lot of compassion, to be a nurse. It’s tough, but it’s a satisfying position to be in.”
All of that was tested in recent months, as the novel coronavirus temporarily overloaded Waterloo’s hospitals in late April and early May.
As elective procedures were canceled and the recovery room wasn’t used as much, Evans and others were called to help in the intensive care units or the emergency room.
“It was a very difficult time for everybody. Everybody was scared,” Evans said.
The amount of personal protective equipment she began wearing felt “impersonal,” she said — putting up barriers between her and her frightened, hurting patients, who couldn’t even tell if she was giving them a reassuring smile.
“As a nurse, I like the hands-on, and I like the personal feeling, and it felt a little colder because the family wasn’t there, they were scared, you had on all this garb,” she said. “But we had to do it to protect everybody.”
Now, Evans and her coworkers are nearly back to normal routines and schedules in their recovery room as coronavirus cases have become much more manageable in Black Hawk County and elective procedures have resumed.
“We got through it, and that’s a good thing. I hope the numbers stay down,” she said. “But it was a very difficult time that none of us had ever experienced.”
Besides caring for the human population, Evans is the president of the Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project, a volunteer organization that helps rehabilitate injured or abandoned wildlife.
“I have always loved animals,” she said, noting she spent weekends at her parents’ river cabin surrounded by the outdoors. “We were exposed to wildlife every weekend.”
Evans said one of her favorite parts of the organization is educating callers to the hotline about how to help animals they see in distress.
“In 1993, there was not as much compassion,” Evans said, noting the year she joined the organization. “We would get calls about, ‘How do I get rid of?’ Now, it’s more, ‘How can I help?’ I think we’ve helped change that perception in the community, too.”
When she retires from nursing — she thinks that’s about two years away — she thinks, whatever she does, she’ll “be surrounded by people and animals.”
That will likely include her 70-year-old special needs sister, Anita, whom Evans helps care for, as well as her 93-year-old mother and a 2019 Eight Over 80 recipient, Marie Nitzschke, whom Evans considers her “mentor in life.”
“I never understand people who are bored. I say, ‘Come here — follow me for a bit,’” Evans laughed. “I think, giving back to the community, that’s where you need to be.”
