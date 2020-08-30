Tera Sheetz nurtures connections to infant patients, families

“There hasn’t been a time since our daughter has been under Tera’s care that I have felt she’s treating our daughter as just a patient; she truly cares about her and sees her as a person and us as parents,” King wrote in her nomination. “It didn’t take long for us to feel that we could consider Tera more of a friend than just our daughter’s nurse.”

That’s a designation that pleases Sheetz. “I think it’s important to have someone they can rely on not just as a nurse but as a friend,” she said.

“Since being under Tera’s care, our daughter has encountered quite a few additional health problems and Tera has always been by our side to provide additional knowledge and insight,” said King. “Tera has helped us realize that it’s OK to be upset or grieve each new diagnosis that our daughter encounters and calm us when we feel that things are not going in a great direction.”

She continued, “One of the more recent ways that Tera has shown true compassion and thoughfulness was this past fall when our daughter was hospitalized for almost a week. During that time, Tera continued to check in with us to see how our daughter was doing. She even took time away from her family, on her weekend off, and brought a home-cooked meal to me at the hospital.”