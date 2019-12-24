Twelfth in a series on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
WAVERLY — Tera O’Hare is driven.
“I work hard — I love to work. I get excited to go to work. It’s fun, like a big family party every day,” she said. “Even if I won the lottery, I wouldn’t quit working. What would my purpose be?”
She’s similarly ambitious about raising her family and relationships with family and friends. Her parents, Dean and Tish Pines, were the first to teach her how to balance family, work and life.
“I learned a lot from my dad, a construction business owner, and my mom is the hardest-working person I know. That’s where I get my work ethic from,” said O’Hare, 36.
She learned to earn her way. Her first job came at age 14, and she went on to hold multiple, simultaneous jobs while in college.
Over time, her parents taught her hard work should create space for important things.
“My dad comes and gets me and takes me to work when it snows,” said O’Hare. “He’s not retired, either — those are busy days for him. It’s something he does for me.”
The Finchford native has blended these lessons into a successful career, said her 20 Under 40 nominators.
In less than 10 years at The VGM Group in Waterloo, O’Hare has been promoted five times. She is currently chief operating officer of VGM Homelink, the company’s largest division.
CEO Mike Mallaro has watched O’Hare distinguish herself as one of VGM’s current and future standouts. He tapped her for VGM 2024, a group comprising the company’s 24 key leaders. O’Hare also graduated from VGM Women in Leadership and is past chair of the company’s annual leadership summit.
“Tera is an extremely important part of our VGM leadership team,” said Mallaro. “She is a talented and knowledgeable financial and operations professional, but more than that, she is great with customers. She is a go-to person for challenges in our company. Tera is a highly respected leader and … has a great future in our organization.”
O’Hare counts Mallaro and other colleagues among her mentors, including Jim Nygren, VGM chief financial officer, and Bret Hanson, senior vice president of Homelink. She hopes to pay forward what they’ve done for her by doing the same for VGM’s emerging talent.
“Humility is huge to me. Our whole team makes us successful,” she said. “You have to give people opportunities. The whole ‘knowledge is power’ thing doesn’t work in leadership; you have to transfer the knowledge.”
With such a rapid rise, people are often intrigued to learn O’Hare didn’t walk out of high school with this future carefully charted. Instead, she started college as a bilingual studies major.
After six months, she switched schools and transitioned to psychology. She hoped for a career in family services until an internship changed her mind.
O’Hare then added a major in business administration. The two disciplines served to shape her current career path, even if others don’t see the connection.
“With what I do, people are surprised when I tell them I majored in psychology,” said O’Hare. “It makes sense to me, though. I think I use it every day.”
Part of O’Hare’s job is to maximize business and human connections that benefit VGM. Among colleagues, she’s known for championing the whole team and ensuring others are recognized for their contributions, said Monica Rogan, AVP of business office operations for VGM Homelink.
“Tera is a great role model and is well respected by her peers,” said Rogan. “Reporting to Tera was a huge turning point in my career, and it is clear to me that she truly has a desire for those around her to succeed and for the company as a whole to succeed. She does not worry herself with status or titles but rather empowers those around her to come up with solutions to problems and develop new ways of doing things that will offer more success than the current methods.”
