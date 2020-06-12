Tensions ease as Waterloo police chief meets residents in Sullivan Park

WATERLOO — Joel Fitzgerald Sr. spent breezy Thursday afternoon in Sullivan Park quietly speaking with residents anxious to meet their new police chief.
It was a stark contrast to Fitzgerald’s first night on the job June 1, when he was surrounded by protesters in Lincoln Park loudly demanding law enforcement accountability following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The 49-year-old former Fort Worth, Texas, police chief who also worked in Philadelphia took time to speak with residents individually, often at length, while others ate hamburgers and hot dogs or spoke with other officers in the park.
“I’m willing to give him a chance, and I’m very positive and hopeful,” said Ty Sykes, who showed up to meet Fitzgerald. “I love this (event).
“This is the first time we ever had a chief that gets in office and actually wants to meet the people,” Sykes added. “That is very important. In order to police the community, you need to know the community you are policing.”
Maxine Tisdale, president of the We Care Neighborhood Association, introduced herself to Fitzgerald as “his worst nightmare,” noting she’s not afraid to speak up when things are amiss in the community.
“He seems like a nice young man,” added Tisdale, who was pleased the chief planned to resume having officers attend neighborhood association events.
“They’re going to get the officers to come to the neighborhood association meetings so the residents can tell them what their complaints are,” she said. “He said if it gets to him it means somebody isn’t doing their job.”
Vicki Brown said she also was optimistic about the new chief.
“I know that the chief is going to do some great things; he is going to bring the community together,” Brown said. “I’ve listened to some of the ideas that he has. These are things that we’ve thought about doing, but nobody ever did it.”
Fitzgerald, the city’s first African-American police chief, takes the reins at a time when protests are raging across the country from residents demanding an end to police brutality, especially against people of color.
He has already adopted a new use-of-force policy that explicitly bans chokeholds, and is expected next week to unveil a plan to implement other changes to rebuild trust between the community and police.
Fitzgerald said he wants to ensure his officers know the community members on their beats and that those residents know the officers. He wasn’t a fan of the recent calls to cut police budgets.
“I think we need to slow it down a bit,” he said. “There’s an obvious knee-jerk reaction that people may have to look at defunding of police departments. With that being said, it’s up to police administrators to take a good hard look at how we deliver services.”
Fitzgerald quoted Spiderman’s uncle to drive home his point.
“Ben Parker once said with great power comes great responsibility,” he said. “Never more true words have been said.
“We have the power to affect generations of a family,” he added. “When you have that power you have to use some real discretion. The community and this industry expects us to do that. If we fail in that regard we see what failure leads to in other cities.”
The meet-and-greet was sponsored by Tyson Fresh Meats, which provided food for guests, the Waterloo Police Foundation and the Waterloo Police Protective Association.
“The mission of our foundation is to help build community outreach events, to use innovative ideas and programs to get our officers to have more interaction with our community,” said officer David McFarland, chairperson of the Waterloo Police Foundation.
“This was a perfect opportunity not only to meet the chief but to get the officers to interact with the community,” he added. “I think is shows the rest of the state and the community that we’re here to build a better, stronger relationship with our community.”
