Tensions ease as Waterloo police chief meets residents in Sullivan Park

“They’re going to get the officers to come to the neighborhood association meetings so the residents can tell them what their complaints are,” she said. “He said if it gets to him it means somebody isn’t doing their job.”

Vicki Brown said she also was optimistic about the new chief.

“I know that the chief is going to do some great things; he is going to bring the community together,” Brown said. “I’ve listened to some of the ideas that he has. These are things that we’ve thought about doing, but nobody ever did it.”

Fitzgerald, the city’s first African-American police chief, takes the reins at a time when protests are raging across the country from residents demanding an end to police brutality, especially against people of color.

He has already adopted a new use-of-force policy that explicitly bans chokeholds, and is expected next week to unveil a plan to implement other changes to rebuild trust between the community and police.

Fitzgerald said he wants to ensure his officers know the community members on their beats and that those residents know the officers. He wasn’t a fan of the recent calls to cut police budgets.