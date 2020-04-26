You are the owner of this article.
Ten Gold Star teachers announced by McElroy Trust
Ten Gold Star teachers announced by McElroy Trust

WATERLOO – Ten Black Hawk County teachers have been named 2020 Gold Star Award winners.

The Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching is co-sponsored by the R.J. McElroy Trust and KWWL television. McElroy Trust received 1,113 nominations for 500 teachers in the county this year.

Teachers were nominated by students, parents, community members and colleagues.

The 10 award winners represent the hundreds of teachers who rise above everyday standards to help students achieve their fullest potential. In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, the McElroy Trust will also award each Gold Star teacher $500 to improve his/her classroom.

The program honoring this year’s Gold Star Teachers will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus. This is the 32nd year of the event.

The winners are:

  • Alexander Conyers, 9th-12th grade science, West High School.
  • Ashley Hager, 2nd grade, Cunningham Elementary.
  • Denise Aalderks, 5th grade, Aldrich Elementary.
  • Gail Farber, English language development specialist, Waterloo Lincoln Elementary.
  • Nicole Davis, 5th-12th grade band, Hudson Community Schools.
  • Rebecca Keeling, 6th grade science and math, Bleesed Maria Assunta Palotta Middle School.
  • Rebecca Lins, counselor, Peet Junior High.
  • Ryan Christoffer, 4th grade, Highland Elementary.
  • Ryan Lehmann, 2nd grade, Lowell Elementary.
  • Sherry Parker, 2nd grade,

Dysart-Geneseo Elementary.

