Temporary closure of Cedar Falls' West 22nd Street planned

CEDAR FALLS — A temporary full closure of West 22nd Street will begin Thursday between Tremont and Franklin streets.
This will allow a contractor to install sub-drain under West 22nd Street as part of a permeable alley project. The initial closure is expected to last one to two days.
After that, a temporary fill will be placed to allow access for one week. Following that week, an additional temporary closure will occur for replacement of pavement and cure time.
For safety’s sake, people are asked to stay away from the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed street. It would be advisable to stay behind the sidewalk on the property side during the reconstruction work.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.