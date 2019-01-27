WAVERLY — Katie Myrmo sauteed pork in an orange and honey glaze whileng competition inside Waverly library her friends Mason and Gretchen Ellerbroek grilled pineapple and mango on a George Foreman Grill.
The team of Waverly teenagers joined about 25 junior and senior high school students at the Waverly Public Library on Saturday for a cooking competition based on the “Iron Chef” TV show.
Each of the 10 teams was given one hour and a table full of ingredients and cooking utensils to prepare one dish highlighting a secret ingredient, honey, announced when the timer started.
Seventh-graders Naya Schneiderman, Maddie Leary and Annika Ross had snared a large potato and a variety of vegetables to make potato skins, coating everything with a little of the honey.
Ross brought some family knowledge to the competition as she made the dressing for a salad.
“This is Great Grandma sauce,” she said. “She taught me how to make it when I was really little.”
Emily McClimon, Waverly teen librarian, said the competition is one of several events she’s organized based on TV cooking shows like “Chopped” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.”
Hy-Vee supplied many of the food items while Friends of the Waverly Public Library helped sponsor the rest. Library staff brought in hot plates, waffle irons, electric grills and utensils for the competitors.
McClimon was one of three judges who sampled the dishes and picked the winners from a wide variety of dishes ranging from stir fries and noodles to pancakes and brownie bites.
“I think teenagers always kind of surprise you,” she said. “Their skill levels are more than you think. If you set the expectation, they usually meet it.”
Casey Leerhoff, 12, and Howie Clark, 13, both from Clarksville, came out on top with their apple tart made with toasted bread and a fresh berry glaze.
Leerhoff looked the part in a tall, white chef’s hat and green apron that read: “This is what an awesome chef looks like.”
“I learned to cook from my parents and both of my grandparents,” said Leerhoff, noting he learned a lesson during Saturday’s competition. “You can use a panini press as a grill.”
C.J. Pilcher, 14, of Shell Rock said he also learned a valuable culinary lesson at the event: “Spray your waffle iron first.”
“This was supposed to be chicken and waffles,” Pilcher told the judges. “It failed, so we have this amalgamation.”
Despite the potato waffle sticking to the grill, the judges praised the team for getting great flavor in the dish, cooking the chicken properly and making a great honey sauce.
“This is an opportunity to learn,” McClimon said, “to push yourself out of your comfort zone.”
