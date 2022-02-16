Teens expected to line up for affordable dresses at Junior League's pop-up Prom Closet

WATERLOO – With proms popping up on school calendars across the Cedar Valley, Prom Closet will open its doors for two days in early March.

The 11th annual pop-up store will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. March 4 and 9 a.m. to noon March 5. Organized by the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Prom Closet is located in a storefront (formerly Vanity) on the second level of Crossroads Mall. It is open to the public.

Don’t be surprised to see a mad dash to the racks when doors open.

“We’re excited to be back, and I think teenagers are excited to have it back, too,” said President Sara McSweeney. COVID kept the closet door closed last year. “This year, we want to bring it back as normally as we can.”

Spangled, sequined or not, each prom dress is $20. Sizes are 0 to 26-28. Shoes are $3 and jewelry and other accessories are $1. McSweeney said a local business has donated pairs of new shoes for the sale.

Shoppers can participate in a prom gift basket raffle for hair, makeup, limousine, dinner and other gift certificates.

Crossroads donated the store space and display racks.

“We know that the past couple of years has put financial strains on people. We’re happy that people continue to support our event that is supporting teens in our community,” McSweeney said.

Junior League’s focus is on teenagers and teen-related projects. Funds raised go toward support League programming in the community.

Prom Closet is one of the most cherished events in Junior League, said Heather Cue, president-elect. “It has such a big impact on the Cedar Valley and surrounding community.” Traditionally, the event draws shoppers from as many as 40 communities.

“We remove financial and access barriers to teens getting prom dresses to be able to attend school prom at an affordable price,” Cue said.

There are no income guidelines, although Prom Closet is directed at teenagers who might otherwise not be able to purchase a prom dress. In addition, Junior League works locally with the Iowa Department of Human Services to provide free dress vouchers for interested young women in foster care who want to attend their school prom.

“DHS has requested 25 dress vouchers which shows that they are aware of the program and are reaching out to us, as well as us reaching out to them,” Cue said.

There will be 1,200 to 1,300 gowns available in every style and color from cocktail length to full and formal with big skirts to sleek. Most dresses are gently used donations, but there are hundreds of new dresses with tags from stores such as Dillards and others. “Pageant and military ball shoppers, mothers-to-be and others also can shop for special occasion dresses,” Cue explained.

Unsold gowns will be stored for next year’s Prom Closet.

There will be 10 dressing rooms with mirrors so customers can try on their selections. No limit is placed on the number of dresses a customer can purchase.

Shoppers are encouraged to wear masks, and hand sanitizer will be available. “We shortened our hours a little bit, and our plan is to keep people moving and traffic flowing,” McSweeney explained.

About 30 or so active Junior League members are expected to participate in this year’s Prom Closet, ranging from donating dresses, organizing the event, hauling dress-filled totes to the store, setting up and arranging racks, sorting and hanging gowns and working at the event.

“Our members have really come together and rallied to pull this off,” Cue said. After advance planning and initial preparations, it will be “all hands on deck” Feb. 28 when the store is set up for the sale.

Dress donations can be dropped off until March 2 at the Junior League office, located in the American Red Cross building at 2530 University Ave. Do not deliver donations to the Prom Closet at Crossroads because it is a temporary location for the sale days only. For a special drop off or pick up time, email Jlwcfpromscloset@gmail.com

